Writing an extension with access to vivaldi API
Hey together, I wanted to ask if anyone knows if it is possible to write an extension for Vivaldi that can use the
vivaldiAPI object?
I've tested around but it I can't find a way to access
vivaldifrom my extension.
@oudstand the only I knew (perhaps outdated/removed being in the archive) https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/41490/vivaldi-api-reference
@oudstand I don't think there is an easy way to do it.
Looked into it awhile ago by poking around in the Vivaldi source files, and saw references to
"blessed_extension",
"platform_app", and
"whitelist"in terms of allowing access. The files even have instructions on how to generate the IDs, but I could never find a way to add IDs that wouldn't require recompiling Vivaldi.
The relevant JSON files are found in Vivaldi's source at
vivaldi-source\extensions\api. (The same place
@LonMpulls the API reference from.)
Maybe you will have more luck searching than I did.
@Hadden89 The API works for JS mods and in the internal devTools console, but they aren't accessible to normal browser extensions.
Edit: Here is a reference to someone who successfully compiled Vivaldi awhile ago. I decided it was too much effort before exploring that option: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/389141
@nomadic thanks for the detailed answer. Sadly I couldn't find something useful in the source files and compiling Vivaldi on my own is definitely an overhead I don't want to do ^^