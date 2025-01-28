@oudstand I don't think there is an easy way to do it.

Looked into it awhile ago by poking around in the Vivaldi source files, and saw references to "blessed_extension" , "platform_app" , and "whitelist" in terms of allowing access. The files even have instructions on how to generate the IDs, but I could never find a way to add IDs that wouldn't require recompiling Vivaldi.

The relevant JSON files are found in Vivaldi's source at vivaldi-source\extensions\api . (The same place @LonM pulls the API reference from.)

Maybe you will have more luck searching than I did.

@Hadden89 The API works for JS mods and in the internal devTools console, but they aren't accessible to normal browser extensions.

Edit: Here is a reference to someone who successfully compiled Vivaldi awhile ago. I decided it was too much effort before exploring that option: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/389141