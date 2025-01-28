Recently I bought a new(er) laptop. It was promised with a debloated Win11 Pro.

Suffice it to say it did not work properly as be there must something that prevents Power Users from doing their stuff.

The next item is the laptop is a Toshiba L50 E with a Japanese Keyboard and a touchpad (I later found it to be a Synaptics) but which runs best, but not well, with an Elantech driver. Regardless of the options provided I can barely breathe on it and the cursor runs away on me.

Here is the driver I am using. If anyone can decypher it I'd appreciate it so I can edit it to work properly (even a pointer in the right direction) :

Section "InputClass" Identifier "touchpad catchall" Driver "synaptics" MatchIsTouchpad "on" MatchDevicePath "/dev/input/event*" #Option "Device" "/dev/input/mouse0" Option "Protocol" "auto-dev" #Option "LeftEdge" "1700" #Option "RightEdge" "5300" #Option "TopEdge" "1700" #Option "BottomEdge" "4200" Option "FingerLow" "25" Option "FingerHigh" "30" Option "MaxTapTime" "180" Option "MaxTapMove" "220" Option "VertScrollDelta" "100" Option "MinSpeed" "0.20" Option "MaxSpeed" "1.00" Option "AccelFactor" "0.15" Option "SHMConfig" "1" Option "VertTwoFingerScroll" "1" Option "HorizTwoFingerScroll" "1" Option "VertEdgeScroll" "1" Option "HorizEdgeScroll" "1" Option "TapButton1" "1" Option "TapButton2" "2" Option "TapButton3" "3" EndSection

I am currently using PCLinuxOS XFCE.