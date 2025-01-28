New user/email setup
epapadopoulou
If I understood correctly, for security/anti-spam reasons I need to be verified through interaction (=reputation?) with the social services before I can use the email feature?
Thanks in advance,
mib2berlin Soprano
@epapadopoulou
Hi and yes, be active in the forum, Vivaldi social if you like and using the sync feature counts too.
Welcome to the forum, mib
@epapadopoulou just to clarify, the email feature integrated in the Vivaldi browser is immediately available to you. You.will have to wait and gain reputation for the community webmail service (= your own @vivaldi.net email address) to become activated.