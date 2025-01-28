What is the badge on the Windows Panel?
-
paul1149 Supporters
Wondering what this is. I see it frequently, but when I open the Windows Panel no tab reflects any special status that I can see.
-
@paul1149 The number 1 in your photo? I would hope it is like the little corners on the tabs that indicate you haven't looked at that tab since it last updated, but I suppose there are other possibilities ...
-
That seems to confirm it. If I open a tab in the background, the number goes up by 1. If I click on a tab that I haven't previously seen, the number goes down by 1. So it is the current number of tabs that have not been looked at. (I could check further by setting a tab to auto-reload and see if the number changes when it reloads in the background, but I'm sure it will.)
-
paul1149 Supporters
@sgunhouse Thank you, that seems to explain it. Without further identification of the unread tab, it's hard for me to understand the usefulness of this function. I would think that opening the Windows panel should show you 1) where you are, and even have a button to navigate you to there in the tab tree, and 2) point out which tab it has told you is unread. Quite possibly I'm missing some UI clue to that effect.
-
@paul1149 There is a dot next to the active tab, and the text is highlighted in bold print. But yes, I see no clues to match the tab corners of the tab bar. Perhaps a feature request is in order...