Unsolved Ability to sort bookmarks on the bookmarks bar has disappeared
Hello.
The ability to sort bookmarks on the bookmarks bar has disappeared. Previously, I could put them in the place where I wanted. Now the bookmark is placed strictly on the right and it is impossible to move it to another place. Is it possible to set the sorting to Manual?
Thank you.
I solved everything.
I installed "manual" sorting in the setting.
Pesala Ambassador
@KDBKDB Instead of deleting your posts, reply to say how you solved it, then mark the Topic as Solved marking your own reply as the solution.
Tip: To mark a thread as resolved (to save time for others):
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark This Post As The Correct Answer
@Pesala
I can't find this:"Select the checkmark saying Mark This Post As The Correct Answer"
KKDBKDB marked this topic as a question
@KDBKDB It is on the three vertical dots menu for each post. Choose your own post. Maybe you need to restore the deleted first post content too.
Under the three vertical dots I see only this and nothing else
Edit
Delete
Mark as correct
Bookmark 0
Copy Permalink
@KDBKDB said in Ability to sort bookmarks on the bookmarks bar has disappeared:
Mark as correct
That is the option to select. The forum was updated since I created my note.
Hi,
I have too many bookmarks for manual sort to be a viable option.
Can the Select Folder -> Right-Click -> Sort -> by ... options be added back, please?
@gzelenka If the Bookmarks Bar is full, the sort options can be found the context menu of the bookmark bar extender button.