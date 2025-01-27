@Ayrdanger Oooh - have we gotten a release date on GTA VI? Gonna have to hit up Google...

All I ever hear from my son is, "I want this...this...pre-order this..Fortnite, Marvel Rivals.." I just tell him to put it in his cart and I'll check it out on payday. He's special needs so even though he's 25, he's very developmentally delayed in basic areas. So, I keep his life happy with what he wants (as long as it's reasonable).

I share that to say that these dang game prices are killing me! $70 new releases, $90 for Deluxe, DLCs. I miss when you bought a game for $30 - $50 and you got the whole game. I get it but damn, it's hard out here for a Momma!