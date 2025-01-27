List your consoles!
-
What hardware do you still have hanging around or neatly displayed?
Ours (me and my son):
Nintendo Switch (OLED version)
Nintendo 3DS XL (New Super Mario Bros 2 LE)
(2) Nintendo DSi XL
(2) Nintendo Wii
PS5 - Digital Version (for my son)
PS5 - Disk (for me...still in box)
PS4 - (Batman Arkham Knight special edition)
PS2
Xbox One S
XBox 360
-
kamchatka2
Xbox 360
-
@JRockCPhT I have the original Xbox Series X at the moment. I'm hoping to either upgrade to the 2TB Galaxy Black special edition to prepare for GTA VI, or maybe I can just get away with replacing my 1TB storage expansion card with a 2TB. Or both. I'm also going to have to replace my Turtle Beach Stealth 700X gen. 2s at some point, as the muffs are falling apart; last time I buy a headset with leather covers. Oh, and I have a 2TB external SSD for all my backwards compatible games.
-
@Ayrdanger Oooh - have we gotten a release date on GTA VI? Gonna have to hit up Google...
All I ever hear from my son is, "I want this...this...pre-order this..Fortnite, Marvel Rivals.." I just tell him to put it in his cart and I'll check it out on payday. He's special needs so even though he's 25, he's very developmentally delayed in basic areas. So, I keep his life happy with what he wants (as long as it's reasonable).
I share that to say that these dang game prices are killing me! $70 new releases, $90 for Deluxe, DLCs. I miss when you bought a game for $30 - $50 and you got the whole game. I get it but damn, it's hard out here for a Momma!
-
@JRockCPhT Nothing new on GTA VI yet. Still just the one trailer. Just foreshadowing on my end. And yeah, I will never understand these "live service" or "games as a service" games with battlepasses and all that BS. Fortnite, COD, Fallout 76, ESO, they're all trash. Give me a single-player open-world game any day!
-
NES
SNES
-
This post is deleted!
-
All of the older ones (nes, snes, n64, sega, sega cd, dreamcast, wii, gb, gba, etc.) using a raspberry pi 4 running retropie
There are so many great games for the older consoles that use minimal memory. If anyone is looking for a fun project for old games I recommend playing with retro pie/equivalents.