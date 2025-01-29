Unsolved Move Tab to Window Shows Wrong Number of Tabs
-
Pesala Ambassador
If I open a couple of new windows, and use the context menu to move tabs to other windows, the tab count is incorrect.
- The Mail Window actually contains only four tabs
- The Font Forum Window only contains one tab
Is this a known bug?
-
PPesala marked this topic as a question
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Pesala said in Move Tab to Window Shows Wrong Number of Tabs:
If I open a couple of new windows, and use the context menu to move tabs to other windows, the tab count is incorrect.
Reported bug as:
VB-113601 Move Tab to Windows Shows Incorrect Tab Count