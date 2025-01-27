"Send to device" crashes the browser?
Veddu Supporters Ambassador
I rarely use the "Send to device" option on mobile. However, when I did, it crashed the browser. Has anyone else experienced this?
Steps to reproduce (you will need to be signed in and have sync enabled):
Click the share button on any webpage > tap "Send to device".
Vivaldi 7.0.3505.165
iqaluit Supporters
@Veddu Just tested on Android. Works fine for me.
samsung 20/ android 13
windows 10
Veddu Supporters Ambassador
Yes, I just saw that the sync signed me out. I re-signed in, and it works now.