Please implement in the [Sessions Panel] the possibility to store a new session in a folder structure like bookmarks.

There should be a "New Folder" button (like under [Bookmarks panel]) on the right side of the current three buttons "(+) Save Tabs as Session", "(-) Delete Session" and "(Pencil) Edit Session".

Right now I prefix my session names with a special string to implement kind of a virtual directory structure as can be seen in the following screenshot:

With lots of sessions the current one dimensional view becomes really cluttered.