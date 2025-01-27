Folders for Sessions
-
Please implement in the [Sessions Panel] the possibility to store a new session in a folder structure like bookmarks.
There should be a "New Folder" button (like under [Bookmarks panel]) on the right side of the current three buttons "(+) Save Tabs as Session", "(-) Delete Session" and "(Pencil) Edit Session".
Right now I prefix my session names with a special string to implement kind of a virtual directory structure as can be seen in the following screenshot:
With lots of sessions the current one dimensional view becomes really cluttered.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@vzell Folders for Sessions would be a title that more users might notice and support.
Good to see that some users are creating lots of sessions.
-
In the end I will probably have about 10000 ... hopefully vivaldi supports that many.
BTW.. how do I change the title of a post?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@vzell You should be able to edit it, now that you have two reputation points. New users are not allowed to edit posts to make life harder for spammers.
-
@Pesala Ah ... found it, cool... title change done now.