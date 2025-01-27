eBay's advertising -blocking new nonsense
-
mycologycollege
eBay's new sponsored "Find similar items from" banner at top...I can't seem to block it with uBlock Origin?
Do you know how to block/delete it?
-
@mycologycollege Have you tried the element picker?
https://github.com/gorhill/ublock/wiki/Element-picker
-
mycologycollege
@Pathduck Absolutely, that was the first thing I tried. Unfortunately, selecting that element ( ##.template-evo-avip.x-vi-evo-main-container.vim > div ) also affects many other elements on the page. I can not figure out how to isolate it.
-
@mycologycollege A link to this "Ebay" page might be helpful
/pathduck feigns ignorance
-
mycologycollege
@Pathduck It seems to be at every single (of the millions of) listing page. Examples:
https://www.ebay.com/itm/186447482072
https://www.ebay.com/itm/155798916711
-
@mycologycollege I guess they don't make it easy for you on purpose
I tried here, created a couple rules that seemed to work but then it came back.
! 28. jan. 2025 https://www.ebay.com www.ebay.com##.vim.adp-vim.x-pda-placements>div www.ebay.com##.vim.adp-vim.x-pda-placements www.ebay.com##.x-evo-atf-top-river
etc... they seem to just randomize the classes or something, it's something these sites do a lot, create random class names to defeat adblockers.
Stop using eBay would be a solution of course