During the day I always have my mail open in a pinned tab and I check my mail every once in a while. Not that often. But if I go to my pinned mail-tab, then most of the time the session has expired and I need to log in again. Very, very, very annoying. How can I prevent fastmail/Vivaldi from logging out ?

I have chose Vivaldi over Firefox because of the pinned tabs, but this issue is so annoying that I'm considering another browser.

I've searched for a solution online, but there seems no solution ?

