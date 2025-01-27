Hi all,

A while ago, I noticed my whole browser history was gone, which was about 4 years of data (I know, don't judge). Everything was gone except for the past 2-3 weeks or something, which meant something caused it to be deleted a while ago. I make regular backups of my browsing history, as I have had some issues with the data disappearing in the past. I restored a backup of a couple of months ago (just copied the History file into the correct profile's folder). This meant I had a significant gap in my history, but I would rather have a gap than start all over again.

Anyway, I just kept using Vivaldi like I normally do, and suddenly noticed Sync wasn't working. It says I need to enter a new encryption key. I've read other people's posts about this, but I'm not sure if this will overwrite my local data. I've already done this for some of my other profiles, and had no problems with data loss (as far as I can tell). This all happened a while ago, but I still haven't fixed it as I was too lazy to figure out if it would overwrite my data

I have a couple of questions about this situation:

Was the loss of browsing history caused by sync asking for a new encryption password/turning off? Or does sync turning off still preserve the local copy?

Is my data (and especially my history) from before the 'enter new encryption password' message still saved in Sync/cloud?

And most importantly:

My current browsing history has a gap from September 1st (date of my last backup) to December 21st (date I restored said backup). So December 21st is probably when the issue began. Let's say I enter a new encryption key; what will happen? I can think of 2 scenarios:

My local data will be overwritten by the Sync data, possibly filling in the gap, or overwriting everything since Sync stopped working

My Sync data will be overwritten by my local data, meaning the gap will be permanent.

Can anyone, possibly from the Vivaldi team or someone who experienced something similar, shed light on what will happen? How would you handle this situation? I highly value my history, and would like to preserve as much of it as possible.

Thanks in advance for any help!