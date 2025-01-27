Option: Show article instead of article preview
My feed reader on the smartphone has a practical function:
It optionally opens the link instead of the preview of the article.
This gives you the better version straight away and you don't have to click multiple times.
It would be great to get it at Vivaldi too.
Use the best feed readers in the Universe:
Android: Feeder
Windows: Feedbro
Both awesome.
sdtbluethink Supporters
Interesting. I haven't tried feeders yet. I'm currently happy with the small FeedMe, but Feeder is loading right now.
Unfortunately, I'm very limited on the desktop. At work I've just about managed to use Vivaldi. That's why other apps are out of the question.
Said:
At work I've just about managed to use Vivaldi. That's why other apps are out of the question.
Feedbro is an extension for Chrome:
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/feedbro/mefgmmbdailogpfhfblcnnjfmnpnmdfa