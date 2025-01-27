Hi,

after e new installation of vivaldi 7.1.3570.39 (Stable channel) stable (64-Bit) on ubuntu 24.04 LTS in my unmodified PC I can't switch on the search field beside the address field in the horizontal address bar.

The virgin browser started showing only the address field without any extension or modification of settings.

Before the new installation this feature was present in version 6.9 on the same PC. For other reasons I deleted cache and browser data in the version 6.9 without effect to the display of the search field in the address bar.

I tried Settings/Search Field Display/”Show as a Text Field” (which modifies for comparison the display of the search field on my laptop with vivaldi 6.9.3447.44) but nothing happens.

I also tried to replace the folder /home/user/.config/vivaldi/Default/ which imports parts of old individual settings without effect to the search field.

On my laptop and other computers all is working fine.

Which configuration file contains this information?

I could also replace it by the ones of my laptop for testing.

Some advise would be very helpful.

Kind regards

winivaldi