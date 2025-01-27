Hi,

Before, here my config:

Vivaldi 7.1.3570.39 (Stable channel) (64 bits)

Révision ea05363136e068ab1f29e766f0e9f589e65861f3

Système d’exploitation Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.4602)

JavaScript V8 13.2.152.33

Agent utilisateur Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/132.0.0.0 Safari/537.36

I create a new login on a website with password, and Vivaldi propose me to save the connections (login / pass) so I accepted.

After a while, as I don't remember the password I've choosen, I open the settings and go to saved password section.

Here I enter the name of the website in the search text box, the list was filtered but nothing appear in the list.

I beleive that, may be, the url is different from the name of the website and control it: it is the same !

So, I've tried also to type only a part of the name of the website and I still get no results ...

Finally, I've asked to export the passwords in csv file and ... taaadaaaaa : the website and his password appear in the csv file (at the end of the file).

I've tried to restart Vivaldi, ensure that this is the last version but the problem remain: My new password is not visible in the saved password list ...

Should I call Mulder and Scully ? ...

So please, can you check what will be the problem ?

Thank's a lot for your wonderfull browser anyways.

Best regards,

SteF