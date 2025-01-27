saved Password doesn't display all passwords but export well
-
Hi,
Before, here my config:
Vivaldi 7.1.3570.39 (Stable channel) (64 bits)
Révision ea05363136e068ab1f29e766f0e9f589e65861f3
Système d’exploitation Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.4602)
JavaScript V8 13.2.152.33
Agent utilisateur Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/132.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
I create a new login on a website with password, and Vivaldi propose me to save the connections (login / pass) so I accepted.
After a while, as I don't remember the password I've choosen, I open the settings and go to saved password section.
Here I enter the name of the website in the search text box, the list was filtered but nothing appear in the list.
I beleive that, may be, the url is different from the name of the website and control it: it is the same !
So, I've tried also to type only a part of the name of the website and I still get no results ...
Finally, I've asked to export the passwords in csv file and ... taaadaaaaa : the website and his password appear in the csv file (at the end of the file).
I've tried to restart Vivaldi, ensure that this is the last version but the problem remain: My new password is not visible in the saved password list ...
Should I call Mulder and Scully ? ...
So please, can you check what will be the problem ?
Thank's a lot for your wonderfull browser anyways.
Best regards,
SteF
-
@Fonzy44 Does the password list show up on internal page
vivaldi:password-manager?
Unfortunately i remember the import from csv did not work not competely and missed internal sync and mail passwords.
-
@DoctorG Thanks for your answer, but I don't import passwords in Vivaldi. I've just connected to a new website, asked to save password and don't find it back in the saved passwords list.
So, I've exported all passwords to csv file and only here, I can find the new website and his password.
The question is: Why it doesn't appear in the saved passwords list in the settings but only in the csv exported ?
-
@Fonzy44 said in saved Password doesn't display all passwords but export well:
I've just connected to a new website, asked to save password and don't find it back in the saved passwords list.
I do not know why it is not shown in Vivaldi's "Saved Passwords" list.
Does the password appear if you open internal page
vivaldi:password-manager?
How can i test that website to check if password saving?
-
@DoctorG said in saved Password doesn't display all passwords but export well:
vivaldi:password-manager
You're right, it appear in internal page vivaldi:password-manager !
Very strange !
-
@Fonzy44 The website is: https://www.vandenborre.be/fr
This is the website of a seller. You can buy in one of their selling point or on the web.
You can create a login to test, it is a serious seller, no spams etc ...
-
@Fonzy44 I checked 7.1.3570.39 on the page, loginname & password was saved after creation of the account for the shop. And i was able to login after logout.
-
@Fonzy44 Perhaps the login database is broken.
Note the loginname and password for Vandenborre, in internal password manager delete the login of Vandenborre, restart Vivaldi. Then try to login and check if password save is shown.