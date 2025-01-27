Swipe for previous/next page history in landscape (iPhone)
Univer0325
I was a bit surprised when I tried to use landscape mode on my iPhone, I couldn’t swipe back or forward to go through my page history. I think it would be really helpful if this feature was added soon.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
I just tested this and swiping from the left and right edges did go back/forward in history while in landscape mode.
Which Vivaldi and iOS versions and iPhone model do you have?
Univer0325
@jane-n Welp, that’s unfortunate. I’ve created a bug report with my issue.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Univer0325
Hi, please add the bug number you get with the confirmation mail.
Cheers, mib
Univer0325
@mib2berlin Apologies. Here’s the reference number.
VIB-1092