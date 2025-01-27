Hi

I've been searching around but can't find anything. Is there a way to have different workspaces available/visible per Window?

I have been on the FF side for a while and use an extension there that gives me, effectively, what Workspaces offer - But each window has it's own set of Workspaces which suits my workflow.

I tend to have a window open for my YouTube viewing (with workspaces to categorise there), one for Work stuff and then one for my personal browsing.

I suspect I would get used to it, but a sizeable list of the same workspaces in every window is a little cumbersome compared to what I have at the moment. Happy to use an extension if someone knows of one that would give me that functionality.

For anyone who uses FF as well as Vivaldi, the extension I use is "Tiled Tab Groups"

Thanks in advance for any tips