Internal URL to start the Dashboard?
PoooMukkel
I want to open up Vivaldi with the Dashboard. But I'm also using an extension called "Group SpeedDial". I want to open up this speeddial when open a new tab. That's why I enabled "Start Page", "Controlled by extension" on the Tab settings for "New Tab Page".
This works as expected.
When starting Vivaldi, I want to open up the Dashboard. So, I'm not allowed to enable "Start Page" for "Homepage" and "Homepage" for "Start up with". If I did this, my SpeedDial extension would open up.
I have to set a specific page for the "Homepage". Is there any internal URL to get the Dashboard with? I would use this link as "Specific Page" setting.
Or is there any other possibility to get what I want?
luetage Supporters Soprano
@PoooMukkel
vivaldi://dashboard, but since the dashboard is still technically on the startpage it might not work. You can give it a try though.
PoooMukkel
@luetage That doesn't work.
First, I get a question: "Open xdg-open?"
Then an error message pops up, that the file is not readable.
After that, if I click the homepage button, I get an empty window.
I already tried that. But forgot to mention it. Sorry.
vivaldi://dashboard gets me to the start page. It will show the dashboard if the start page is set to that, but otherwise it will show whatever is set as the start page (Speed Dial, for example).
I found that I would like to start with tiled Speed Dial + Dashboard pages, but that is not possible because the start page will show just whatever the Start Page is set at, which will be the same in both tiled pages.
So, there is no direct URL to start the Dashboard. I wish there where separated urls to directly open the Dashboard or Speed Dial.