I want to open up Vivaldi with the Dashboard. But I'm also using an extension called "Group SpeedDial". I want to open up this speeddial when open a new tab. That's why I enabled "Start Page", "Controlled by extension" on the Tab settings for "New Tab Page".

This works as expected.

When starting Vivaldi, I want to open up the Dashboard. So, I'm not allowed to enable "Start Page" for "Homepage" and "Homepage" for "Start up with". If I did this, my SpeedDial extension would open up.

I have to set a specific page for the "Homepage". Is there any internal URL to get the Dashboard with? I would use this link as "Specific Page" setting.

Or is there any other possibility to get what I want?