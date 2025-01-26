Will Vivaldi webmail calendar on a windows computer sync with DAVx5?
I use my google calendar at work to keep track of work events on my phone and home computer because they all sync.
I installed the Vivaldi browser at work, but the firewall won't let it sync.
I would like to know if I use the webmail calendar at work, will that sync with DAVx5? I can't test it because I haven't qualified for webmail yet.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@tanquist Ask your IT department, hard to tell what they block. You should also ask them to unblock the Vivaldi sync servers.
