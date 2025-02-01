last edited by Folgore101

Questa versione ha lo scopo di rendere Vivaldi migliore nell'adattarsi all'utente. Dai widget che ti tengono informato agli strumenti che semplificano il tuo flusso di lavoro, Vivaldi 7.1 ti offre più controllo, più personalizzazione e più motivi per apprezzare il ​​tuo browser.

Ecco i punti salienti della 7.1:

Rimani informato con il Widget Meteo

Stiamo introducendo il nuovo Widget Meteo, progettato per tenerti aggiornato senza uscire dal browser. Aggiungilo alla tuo Cruscotto, una funzionalità introdotta in Vivaldi 7.0 che riunisce tutti i tuoi strumenti digitali in un unico posto. Con il Widget Meteo puoi ricevere aggiornamenti in tempo reale per la tua posizione o per qualsiasi luogo tu scelga, insieme alla posta, al calendario, ai feed e altro ancora. Che tu stia pianificando un picnic o preparandoti per un acquazzone, questo widget ti tiene informato a colpo d'occhio.

Un tocco personale per il cruscotto

Con Vivaldi 7.1 abbiamo aggiunto due interessanti aggiornamenti per migliorare i widget del Cruscotto, permettendoti di perfezionare l'aspetto del Cruscotto. Personalizza lo stile dei widget in base alle tue preferenze estetiche. Dall'elegante minimalismo alla creatività audace, è tutto nelle tue mani.

Opzioni stile sfondo : personalizza l'aspetto dei tuoi widget con nuovi stili di sfondo, conferendo al tuo Cruscotto l'estetica che desideri.

Colore del tema del widget web: per coloro che amano armeggiare, i tuoi widget web ora possono estrarre i colori dal tuo tema Vivaldi, facendoli sembrare perfettamente integrati con il resto del tuo browser.

Passa a Vivaldi senza abbandonare le schede

Passare a Vivaldi o spostare le schede tra i dispositivi è diventato più semplice. La nostra nuova funzionalità Importa schede aperte ti consente di portare le tue schede attive da un altro browser direttamente in Vivaldi. Sia che tu stia sperimentando più browser o passando gradualmente a Vivaldi, questa funzione garantisce che il tuo flusso di lavoro rimanga ininterrotto. Non dovrai più cercare collegamenti o perdere il flusso di lavoro, tutto si muove con te in pochi clic.

Un modo più semplice per gestire Selezione rapida

Selezione rapida molto più che semplici segnalibri, sono il tuo personale pannello di lancio per il Web. Che si tratti del tuo sito di notizie preferito, strumenti online preferiti o delle piattaforme che usi quotidianamente, Selezione rapida ti consentono di accedere a tutto ciò che è importante per te in un solo clic. L'aggiunta di nuovi siti Web alla Selezione rapida è ora più veloce e intuitiva con la nuova finestra di dialogo Aggiungi segnalibro a Selezione rapida. Questo aggiornamento semplifica il processo, rendendo più veloce che mai organizzare i tuoi siti preferiti nella Pagina d'avvio.

Condivisione senza interruzioni con Invia scheda al dispositivo

Ti è mai capitato di trovare l'articolo, la ricetta o il video perfetto sul desktop, ma di voler continuare sul telefono? Con Invia scheda al dispositivo è possibile condividere istantaneamente le schede tra i dispositivi abilitati a Vivaldi. Sia che stiate passando dalla modalità lavoro alla modalità divano o che stiate uscendo dalla porta, le vostre schede sono a portata di clic. È fluido, veloce e mantiene il flusso di navigazione senza interruzioni, perché l'ultima cosa di cui si ha bisogno è perdere il filo del discorso. La condivisione da desktop a mobile sarà disponibile il 30 gennaio.

Nuovi motori di ricerca predefiniti

Per mantenere Vivaldi libero e indipendente, abbiamo effettuato un piccolo ma importante aggiornamento: cambiare alcuni dei nostri motori di ricerca predefiniti. Questi aggiustamenti fanno parte dei nostri sforzi per sostenere il continuo sviluppo del browser. I nostri motori di ricerca partner che generano entrate per noi sono: Startpage, Ecosia, DuckDuckGo e Qwant. Nell'ambito di questa configurazione, abbiamo anche apportato modifiche per garantire il corretto funzionamento dell'attribuzione degli annunci, necessaria per essere pagati dai nostri partner. State tranquilli, Vivaldi non traccia l'utente, non lo profila e non vende i suoi dati.

Dì addio agli arresti anomali in loop

Si tratta di un evento rarissimo, un arresto anomalo in loop indotto dalla sessione. È un po' come avvistare un unicorno, ma molto meno magico. Anche se la maggior parte di voi non si imbatterà mai in questa anomalia, vi copriamo le spalle per ogni evenienza. Vivaldi 7.1 è ora in grado di rilevare e ripristinare questi rari problemi, assicurando che la tua navigazione ritorni in carreggiata prima ancora che tu abbia il tempo di chiederti: "Aspetta, cosa è appena successo?" Tranquillità per gli imprevisti, perché pensiamo sempre al futuro.

Pronto ad esplorare il nuovo Vivaldi?

Aggiorna oggi stesso a Vivaldi 7.1 e scopri tu stesso questi miglioramenti.

Grazie per far parte della comunità Vivaldi. Insieme, stiamo lottando per un web migliore, una versione alla volta.

Changelog da Vivaldi 7.0 a Vivaldi 7.1

Nuovo

[New][Dashboard] Add a weather widget (VB-108934)

[New][Tabs] Update sharing tabs UI (VB-86341)

[New][Welcome] Onboarding UI update (VB-112376)

[New][Welcome] Enable import of open tabs during onboarding (VB-108222)

[New][Dashboard] Background style options for Widgets (VB-111778)

[New][Dashboard] Allow Accessing theme colors in webpage widgets (VB-111672)

[New][Crashlogger] Detect and recover from session-induced crash loops (VB-106173)

[New][macOS] Enable support for delta updates (VB-86498)

[New][Speed Dial Dialog] Add Direct Match/Popular websites category to “Add Bookmark to Speed Dial” dialog (VB-109155)

MacOS

[macOS][Geolocation] User is not informed that Geolocation is disabled in OS (VB-112877)

[macOS] Media played in a private window uses the private window icon on the menu bar (VB-110829)

[macOS][Themes] Dark/Light Appearance not respected when using Shortcuts (VB-111868)

[macOS] WebShare API doesn’t work (VB-110626)

Linux

[Linux] Handle locales with 24-hour clocks or without seconds in their long date formats (VB-100944)

[Linux][Media] Change proprietary codecs to use version 118356 for now installs (VB-112941)

[Linux] Rotate keys in packaging and add 16BD9233 [KEY11]

Cruscotto

[Dashboard] Add option to make latest Feed item larger (VB-111964)

[Dashboard] Allow adding feed directly to Widget from global dialog (VB-112336)

[Dashboard] Bookmarks widget, preserve folder hierarchy in folder selector (VB-109855)

[Dashboard] Broken images for Dashboard bookmarks (VB-111093)

[Dashboard][Calendar] Agenda widget shows events from past days (VB-111342)

[Dashboard][Calendar] Selection in the agenda widget is annoying (VB-111625)

[Dashboard] Custom home page URL cannot be used in web widgets (VB-110811)

[Dashboard] Disabling from Quick Settings should keep QS open when navigating to Speed Dial (VB-110024)

[Dashboard] Do not color mail body blue in Feed Widget (VB-112900)

[Dashboard] Horizontal scrollbar appears in email widget (VB-112903)

[Dashboard] Keyboard navigation in Top Sites/Bookmarks widget (VB-112099)

[Dashboard][Mail] Make the mail widget context menu more feature rich (VB-110433)

[Dashboard][Tasks] Missing icon in “Add Task” button (VB-110803)

[Dashboard][Web Widgets] Ghost playback after removing media widget (VB-110775)

Schede

[Tabs] Background space between tiles is not covered when tiling (VB-111391)

[Tabs] Dragging detached tabs can be finicky (VB-111396)

[Tabs] Reloading tab stack doesn’t work (VB-112737)

[Tabs] Select from tabs inside the stack when closing a tab from inside a stack (VB-109454)

[Tabs][Settings] Add an option to prevent closing tabs within the pinned tab stack (VB-110499)

[Tabs][Tiling] Background space between tiles is not covered (VB-111391)

Spazio di lavoro

[Workspaces] Dragging last tab out of workspace creates inactive replacement tab (VB-110299)

[Workspaces] Some emojis can’t be used as Workspace icons (VB-111629)

[Workspaces][Tabs] Open workspace with previously accessed tab as active (VB-110718)

[Workspaces] Window reopens with incorrect workspace & no active tab (VB-111731)

Sincronizzazione

[Sync] Allow changing the device name without logging out of sync (VB-111104)

[Sync] Exclude Webpage widgets from being synced (VB-112369)

[Sync] Show VivaldiStatus.com message while in error state (VB-112299)

Trasferimenti

[Downloads] Add an option to automatically make a unique filename from “Save as” (VB-110649)

[Downloads] Completion notification not shown (VB-111728)

[Downloads] Filename hides underscores (VB-109607)

[Downloads] Graph is reset if focus is lost (VB-111741)

[Downloads] Make download graph a little smoother (VB-111439)

[Downloads][Settings] Add an option to automatically make a unique filename from “Save as” (VB-110649)

[Downloads] Show average download speed when a download finishes instead of current 0 bytes/s (VB-102380)

Arresti anomali

[Crash] After upgrade to new version but not immediately after update (VB-110785)

[Crash][Dashboard] While moving dashboard tabs from window to window (VB-111922)

[Crash][Mail] Opening an image from a mail message crashes Vivaldi (VB-112248)

[Crash] Mouse disappears and then the browser crashes, following tab switching (VB-110623)

[Crash] On startup after updating following a crash (VB-111661)

[Crash] Press the page information lock icon the browser closes sporadically (VB-112132)

[Crash][Spatial Navigation] Occasional for certain users (VB-111140)

[Crash] When clicking on privacy badge (VB-112598)

[Crash] When importing from empty Chrome (VB-113094)

Altro

[Ad Blocker] JS Exception in the ‘Allow ads from …’ button (VB-107286)

[Ad Blocker] Remove the IDCAC filter as it is outdated and server has outdated certificate (VB-112862)

[Ad Blocker] Update the Hungarian adblock list URL (VB-112599)

[Address bar][Geolocation] There are two geolocation indicators (VB-112899)

[Address bar] Local files labelled “Not Secure” (VB-112029)

[Address bar] Typed history is not saving history of typed commands (VB-110838)

[Bookmarks] Focus lost after opening page from bookmarks bar folder (VB-91633)

[Bookmarks] Nicknames aren’t saved (VB-112692)

[CalDAV] Can’t update recurring event modified on the server (Cannot assign to read only property ‘sequence’) (VB-112835)

[Clock][Dashboard] Provide a new time service for clocks to keep them in sync and improve performance (VB-110616)

[Context menus] Keep open after clicking on a checked entry (VB-111431)

[Extensions] webNavigation.onCreatedNavigationTarget event never fires (VB-109480)

[Game] Link to Vivaldia game does not display correctly (VB-100070)

[History] Not showing graph for day (VB-111997)

[Keyboard] Focus in tab bar erratic (VB-111051)

[Keyboard] Toggle open/close of “find in page” with the same hotkey (VB-42381)

[Menu] Closing tab stack is impossible when pinned tab is active (VB-110638)

[Menus][Settings] Customized context menus not reset by “Reset Appearance Settings to Default” button (VB-110640)

[Menus] Wrong replacement of ‘Google’ into ‘Vivaldi’ in ‘Get image descriptions’ string (VB-103788)

[Panels][Tab Notifications] Dynamic updates not applied in web panels (VB-112353)

[Quick Commands] Hide tip after navigation or executing command (VB-106904)

[Quick Commands] Reading list items are not opened (VB-101730)

[Search][Ad Blocker] Allow for Ad Attribution (VB-109764)

[Search] Remove Mail.ru (VB-111532)

[Settings][Keyboard] Ctrl+F on settings page should use search, not find in page (VB-936)

[Settings] Number 0 in section Third-Party Cookies (VB-105282)

[Settings] Settings suggests it has changed the homepage URL when it hasn’t (VB-110832)

[Settings][Start Page] Settings button is focused first if Focus All Controls enabled (VB-112515)

[Settings] Vivaldi menu icon hover does not follow the rounded corners setting (VB-112137)

[Settings][Workspaces] Names in keyboard shortcuts settings (VB-111108)

[Site info] Button stops working after loading local file (VB-112354)

[Spatial Navigation] Does not trigger scrolling when end of viewport is reached (VB-99159)

[Spatial Navigation] Skips past the nearest and best vertical candidates (VB-100039)

[Speed Dial] Disable autocompletion (VB-112190)

[Speed Dial] Quick settings icon overlaps other buttons (VB-112421)

[Themes] Accent color is not applied until user clicks inside page (VB-87398)

[Toolbars] Can’t remove zoom slider from address bar (VB-106989)

[Toolbars][Extension] Icon is doubled (VB-112094)

[Trash] Exclude start-pages from trash bin: partial fix (VB-110606)

[UI] Button state indicator is not visible because of less contrast (VB-111923)

[UI] Google Meet sharing stays after leaving meeting (VB-111909)

[UI] Inconsistent popup window title bar (VB-111996)

[UI] Remove Dashboard tip dialog (VB-112286)

[UI Zoom] Zooming below 100% in the new Vivaldi UI causes the Minimize, Maximize and Close icons to be the wrong size (VB-111106)

[Web Panels][Extensions] Crash on window.close from within Web Panel (VB-112698)

[Window Management] New maximized windows always open on the primary screen (VB-111399)

[Window Management] Opening a new window from private window opens two windows (VB-101823)

[Window][Panel] Replacement tab placed in wrong workspace (VB-111780)

[Windows] Splash screen creates a white flash in high contrast mode (VB-111831)

Vivaldi Posta, Calendario e Feed 2.3

Posta

[Mail] Advanced Info dialog – show db stats and IMAP connection status (VB-112748)

[Mail] Delete modal for multiple accounts when only one account is configured (VB-107826)

[Mail] Discarding draft after restoring a tab of a sent message deletes the message instead (VB-111819)

[Mail] Folder name not decoded correctly when not subscribed to folder (VB-112840)

[Mail] Height of quick reply changes while going though messages (VB-109853)

[Mail] Labels/Flags dialog doesn’t translate label names (VB-112837)

[Mail] Labels/Flags shortcuts and reorder/hide labels (VB-111865)

[Mail][Menus] Add “Reconnect To Server” option to the mail panel context menu (VB-110586)

[Mail] Middle clicking a mail should open it in a new tab (VB-76199)

[Mail] Remove the option to delete the send button when clicking on the arrow next to the send button (VB-111056)

[Mail] Selecting contact when coming from a threaded view gives scrambled list (VB-112196)

[Mail][Settings] Turn IMAP logging on/off without having to restart (VB-111271)

[Mail] Start button in import dialog displays incorrectly (VB-112906)

[Mail] Status: Logs should filter on account selection as Messages tab does (VB-112456)

[Mail] Status: Logs should filter on Log-level and account (VB-112746)

[Mail] When a folder is deleted on the server, messages are not updated (VB-108213)

[Mail] With label dialog open, keyboard shortcuts still act on mail list in background (VB-112363)

Calendario

[Calendar][CalDAV] Handle Cyrus server conflicts (VB-111430)

[Calendar] [CalDAV] Handle empty propstats in sync collections (VB-108001)

[Calendar] [CalDAV] Parsing error (VB-110191)

[Calendar] Can not create calendar on Fastmail.com (VB-110816)

[Calendar] Copy/pasting events is not working (VB-112473)

[Calendar] Date/Time icon displayed with Event when the Bell icon might be expected (VB-111398)

[Calendar] Fails to fetch events from (or save new ones to) calendars with spaces in the name (VB-110405)

[Calendar] Fix 406 error when getting single event from server (VB-111755)

[Calendar] Import VTODOS from iCal (VB-108748)

[Calendar] Marking a recurring task as done causes it to flicker out of view for a sec (VB-112618)

[Calendar] Reduce flickering when saving event (VB-112571)

[Calendar] Repeating all-day tasks are not always visible (VB-112908)

[Calendar][Tasks] Ignores task-calendar Sync setting and sync new tasks anyway (VB-110212)

[Calendar] The Chinese week day’s abbreviation in Calendar/Task View is wrong (VB-111548)

[Chromium] Update to 132.0.6834.110

Feed