Extensions automatically sync between different profiles
-
How do I stop profiles from syncing and sharing the same extensions between each profile and use different sets of extensions?
I am logged in with one account which has two profiles. My understanding is that each profiles could have separate extensions and they are not supposed to be synced between profiles, but when I install extensions on one profile, the same ones appear on the other profiles automatically, and even the setting (toggle on/off) is automatically shared.
I'm sure I'm not confusing workspaces with profiles because I can see different profiles from the profile icon. Other data such as bookmarks and histories are separated. How do I keep each profile separate and have different sets of extensions?
-
@ScalaEH If you use the same Vivaldi account then it doesn't matter, Sync does not know about profiles.
If you don't want extensions synced then turn it off in Sync settings.
If you want separate Sync settings for separate profiles you need to create a separate account for each profile.
-
@Pathduck Thanks for the info.
It seems that other things like history, bookmarks, settings are still all separated between profiles.
Is it normal that only extensions are synced and shared between profiles?
-
@ScalaEH said in Extensions automatically sync between different profiles:
It seems that other things like history, bookmarks, settings are still all separated between profiles.
No, everything is the same, extensions bookmarks etc.
I can't help more as I don't use multiple profiles so I've never actually tested. But that's what I know - one sync account, one profile.
Probably you're just seeing it wrong.
If you want more info on how Sync works in detail:
chrome://sync-internals
"To Sync profile data across devices, currently, a separate Vivaldi account is needed for each profile."
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/sync/
You choose what to sync in the Sync settings. You can choose not to sync extensions.
-
@Pathduck You are right. I was experimenting and found out that you can log in with each profile under the same account, and all these data are synced across profiles when all your profiles are logged in to the account and sync setting is on.
I did not notice it because I didn't check things other than extensions when I logged in from the other profile, but the memory was from a bit ago when the other profile was not logged in. Now I checked it and saw even histories are synced.
Also, noticed that each profile can have separate settings for sync, and moreover, you can log out just one profile while the other profiles are logged in.
Looks like this can be stopped either by unchecking data I don't want to sync, or deliberately keep one profile logged out so it will be left out from other syncing profiles.
-
@ScalaEH Yes, well there's no rule against creating several Vivaldi accounts for sync purposes either and I know many users do. But for people who use a lot of profiles obviously keeping track of usernames+passwords is a challenge to deal with.
Also, if you're syncing profiles on the same machine, make sure to set different device names for each profile as otherwise it might cause problems.