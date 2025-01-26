How do I stop profiles from syncing and sharing the same extensions between each profile and use different sets of extensions?

I am logged in with one account which has two profiles. My understanding is that each profiles could have separate extensions and they are not supposed to be synced between profiles, but when I install extensions on one profile, the same ones appear on the other profiles automatically, and even the setting (toggle on/off) is automatically shared.

I'm sure I'm not confusing workspaces with profiles because I can see different profiles from the profile icon. Other data such as bookmarks and histories are separated. How do I keep each profile separate and have different sets of extensions?