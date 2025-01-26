Vivaldi Standard vs Snapshot
Hello,
due to many problems with features not working as they should and because updates of Vivaldi are not frequent I would like to switch to the snapshot. Is it risk much bigger in terms of privacy (telemetry, crash reports etc.), stability and functionality of snapshots?
mib2berlin Soprano
@belenus
Hi and no, the snapshot install is independent to the stable version.
I have always both installed, so I can test new features or check if issues in stable are fixed in the snapshot for example.
Cheers, mib
OK, but sometimes beta versions of programs (like Firefox AFAIK) have additional telemetry/analytics included. It's good to hear Vivaldi snapshots don't have it.
I'd prefer to have only one version installed, preferably because of quicker updates (and minimalism). I used snapshots for a while and they seem to be stable enough for everyday use. Thanks for answer.
@belenus
You're right, some telemetry might be sent there - I'm looking at my firewall log. But it can be blocked.
anr-stacktrace-upload.vivaldi.com stream.vivaldi.com *.business.hringdu.is
You can also block access to port 61613.
There's some traffic on that port, too.