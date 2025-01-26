Get Bookmark Links
spammesite
Hi! I would like to get the bookmark links so that I can transfer them to a txt file. Do you know if that's possible and how I could do it? (vivaldi on windows)
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@spammesite Open Bookmarks manager/panel. Right-click, Expand All. Ctrl+A, Ctrl+C. Ctrl+V where you want.
EDIT: Make sure you have your bookmarks set to sort by Title, not Manually first.
Or export Bookmarks as HTML, you get a nice HTML file you can edit and grep out the links.
spammesite
@Pathduck Thanks m8