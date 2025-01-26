hey guys

I get the impression that such basic things should be present, but i might not be able to find it.

I'm looking for a workspaces separation - so work accounts in one, private accounts in the other. Arc does it beautifully, even Safari has some sort of it.

Another thing is again something Arc does great - you can drag and drop a tab to have split screen, which is super handy. while in Vivaldi it's very.. weird. small button on the bottom, but i don't seem to be able to control the behaviour.

perhaps i'm missing something?