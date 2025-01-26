Workspaces separation and window splitting
hey guys
I get the impression that such basic things should be present, but i might not be able to find it.
I'm looking for a workspaces separation - so work accounts in one, private accounts in the other. Arc does it beautifully, even Safari has some sort of it.
Another thing is again something Arc does great - you can drag and drop a tab to have split screen, which is super handy. while in Vivaldi it's very.. weird. small button on the bottom, but i don't seem to be able to control the behaviour.
perhaps i'm missing something?
@tomrexme said in Workspaces separation and window splitting:
Sounds like what you want may be "Profiles". Since I don't know Arc, I'm not sure if Profile works for you, though.
Is Vivaldi's "tab stack tiling" similar to what you have in mind? I hope somebody more familiar with Arc can answer your question.
OGMaverick
@ryofurue said in Workspaces separation and window splitting:
@tomrexme said in Workspaces separation and window splitting:
Is Vivaldi's "tab stack tiling" similar to what you have in mind? I hope somebody more familiar with Arc can answer your question.
I use Arc actively along with Vivaldi for university since my university requires Chromium and Arc's Chromium is not recognised, but Vivaldi's is. @tomrexme I agree with you. Drag and drop tab to split tab is a very useful feature, and I would kill to have that feature in every browser I use.
@ryofurue, he is not talking about tab stack tiling. He is talking about dragging a different tab to create a split screen while on tab 1, if you get me?
@OGMaverick said in Workspaces separation and window splitting:
I think I can now picture what happens on Arc. Thank you for the description.
If I'm not mistaken (which I may well be ), that is a two-step action on Vivaldi: You first drag-n-drop another tab onto the current tab all within the tabbar to form a tab stack, and then right-click on the tab stack and select "Tile Tab Stack".
I agree that Arc's way is more nifty.
As @OGMaverick said, tab splitting by drag-n-drop on Arc is a handy feature, and I suggest that Vivaldi implement a similar one.
@ryofurue, as you mentioned, you may group the tabs into a tab stack and do the page tiling, but stacking is not necessary before tiling.
As for a similar operation on Vivaldi, one can multi-select several tabs and do any one of the following, either
- clicking the page tiling button at the bottom of the browser, or;
- right-clicking on the selected tabs and select "Tile n tabs", where n stands for the number of tabs you have selected.