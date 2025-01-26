Unsolved Accept Languages option keeps changing the order
-
Accept Languages option keeps changing the order. I set the order like this:
I don't know why, but a bit of time later it changes to this and adds languages I don't want:
I can't find out why it does this and it is very annoying. This affects which language appears on sites I visit. Most sites' translations from English are made with automatic translators which are usually wrong for my native language.
-
Nice working me too
-
@jocoo I want Vivaldi to stop changing the order automatically. Not a nice "feature".
-
daniel Patron Vivaldi Team
@ricardo3m I’m unsure what could be causing this. Are you using Sync? The changed order may be comming from another device.
Can you please check the languages list in MacOS too? Does it match the unwanted order in Vivaldi?
-
I'm using sync on Vivaldi for android and my windows machine. I disabled the settings sync option for a week and the issue stopped. When I enable it again the issue starts.
I think that Vivaldi is using the input languages order from android's settings. These are my input languages on android's settings (not vivaldi's). It doesn't happen immediately. After a bit of time it must be copying these settings.
I'm having another issue with sync on android. I set these settings where I choose password sync.
When I close sync settings a reopen it, the password sync is disabled.
This is my Vivaldi version