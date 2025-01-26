Sponsored ads on Google search
I have been using Vivaldi desktop and Vivaldi Android for 18 months or so. Delighted.
The general feature set is amazing, and was perfected with sync.
I have made the occasional donation to support development.
I use the out of the box tracker and ad block feature alongside Nextdns. Everything was great.
Over the last couple of weeks I have noticed sponsored ads in most Google searches on Android only. This does not happen with desktop for the same (or any for that matter) search.
I have not added any extensions to desktop Vivaldi.
I am just wondering what the technical reason is for sponsored ads that are filtered by Vivaldi desktop not being filtered in Vivaldi Android.
I realise that other search engines are available so no need to point that out.
Looks like I spoke too soon and have just started getting sponsored ads on Vivaldi desktop too. I wonder what Vivaldi/Google has done to allow these sponsored results to suddenly slip through the net.
I've added the uBlock Origin extension on desktop for now. It's a shame as I was not needing it for a long time.
Would still be interested in people's thoughts.
