I have been using Vivaldi desktop and Vivaldi Android for 18 months or so. Delighted.

The general feature set is amazing, and was perfected with sync.

I have made the occasional donation to support development.

I use the out of the box tracker and ad block feature alongside Nextdns. Everything was great.

Over the last couple of weeks I have noticed sponsored ads in most Google searches on Android only. This does not happen with desktop for the same (or any for that matter) search.

I have not added any extensions to desktop Vivaldi.

I am just wondering what the technical reason is for sponsored ads that are filtered by Vivaldi desktop not being filtered in Vivaldi Android.

I realise that other search engines are available so no need to point that out.

Thanks

(Edit typo)