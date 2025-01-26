I have been using Vivaldi for many years now, and I love it. I use on iOS, Mac at work, and my personal Windows computer.

I just replaced by Windows machine with a faster one, with more memory (32GB), and everything is (as expected) much faster...

... except Vivaldi. Vivaldi is so painfully slow. Seriously, switching between tabs can often take around 10 seconds (it doesn't matter what tabs I'm switching from or to; same behaviour).

When Vivaldi finally switches to a new tab, it works fine and is fast. Scrolling sometimes works OK, but other times it takes around 5 seconds to respond when I want to scroll up or down.

Again, this is only Vivaldi. Brave, for instance, does not show the same behaviour.

Essentially, Vivaldi is unusable on Windows. It is the latest version of Vivaldi (7.1.3570.39 (Stable channel) (64-bit)), and I tried have disabling various extensions... but that made no differences. I have completely uninstalled, and reinstalled Vivaldi (twice) but it persists.

When the Vivaldi window is responding, it is fast. But switching tabs... grab a coffee while you wait. It still works fine on my iPhone and work Mac.

Why this behaviour? How can I fix it? Surely it must be something simple... my older, less-memory version of Windows ran Vivaldi fine.

Help please!

BP