Vivaldi taking ~10 second to switch tabs on new computer
-
BackseaterP
I have been using Vivaldi for many years now, and I love it. I use on iOS, Mac at work, and my personal Windows computer.
I just replaced by Windows machine with a faster one, with more memory (32GB), and everything is (as expected) much faster...
... except Vivaldi. Vivaldi is so painfully slow. Seriously, switching between tabs can often take around 10 seconds (it doesn't matter what tabs I'm switching from or to; same behaviour).
When Vivaldi finally switches to a new tab, it works fine and is fast. Scrolling sometimes works OK, but other times it takes around 5 seconds to respond when I want to scroll up or down.
Again, this is only Vivaldi. Brave, for instance, does not show the same behaviour.
Essentially, Vivaldi is unusable on Windows. It is the latest version of Vivaldi (7.1.3570.39 (Stable channel) (64-bit)), and I tried have disabling various extensions... but that made no differences. I have completely uninstalled, and reinstalled Vivaldi (twice) but it persists.
When the Vivaldi window is responding, it is fast. But switching tabs... grab a coffee while you wait. It still works fine on my iPhone and work Mac.
Why this behaviour? How can I fix it? Surely it must be something simple... my older, less-memory version of Windows ran Vivaldi fine.
Help please!
BP
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@BackseaterP
Hi, is a security software running except Defender?
Sometimes they are pre installed and can slowdown Vivaldi to crawl.
-
BackseaterP
@mib2berlin Thanks! I have BitDefender. After your message, I noticed it was scanning, so I turned it off.
All seems well (for now anyway).
My question: Why does it impact Vivaldi so much? And why not the other browsers I've tried?
Thanks again.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@BackseaterP
To my knowledge the usual browsers like Chrome, Firefox, Brave are whitelisted on most AV software by default, Vivaldi is not.
It should be possible to run BitDefender but exclude Vivaldi from scanning.
Cheers, mib