Was there a minor update that fixed it or something?

No update.

A wise man once said: "It's always more complicated than you think".

I was unable to reproduce with your steps, starting from a clean profile, opening the downloaded PDF and searching for either "michael" or "圭". Using Vivaldi 7.1 Stable on Win10 x64.

Always make sure you're testing issues in a clean profile.

It avoids you breaking your main profile when having to terminate a hung process. It avoids interfering changed settings and extensions. It makes it easier for others to reproduce the problem so it can be properly reported and solved by a developer.

For a volunteer tester like me, I'm certainly not going to spend hours trying to reproduce a problem I don't even have on my machine.

But if I can get the exact steps to do so I am more than happy to confirm a bug and even report it properly.

So my advice to anyone experiencing this:

Start with a completely clean profile - no changed settings, no extensions, no nothing.

Find exact steps to reproduce the issue, and document any settings needing to be changed for the problem to occur

After you reproduce the problem, do it several more times to make sure it can be reproduced by another tester.

If you can make a video recording of the issue it might help. Just make sure to do exactly what is needed, and again always in a clean profile.