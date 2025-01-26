Find in page function broken after the 7.1 update
The browser randomly freezes sometimes (for seemingly forever) when I try to use the find in page function in a pdf opened in Vivaldi (when I type in something and press enter). If it matters, the search was related to Chinese characters every time this happened. I then had to close Vivaldi every time and no crash reports were generated.
When the find in page panel/box is already open in a tab and I want to use it again to search for something else, if I press ctrl+F, the find in page panel is closed and disappears. This was not the case before the update. Before, it used to direct the keyboard to the (already open) find in page box with the text in the box selected so that I can readily type something new and replace whatever was previously searched for. Now, I have to manually move my mouse to the find in page panel and double-click on the text previously inputted to achieve the same result. So there are now extra steps to the process which, before the update, could have been executed with the single press of a hotkey.
Both these issues appeared at the same time only after the update.
@Harsha4 Hi,
It seems there might be an issue with hangs when using find in page since 7.1 Please try to find the exact steps to reproduce the problem, link to pages where it happens and what you searched for - preferably without Chinese characters.
This is an intentional change. Ctrl+F for find-in-page is now a toggle. Users asked for it. And before you ask, I don't know why and I think it was a stupid and unnecessary change myself. You can remap Ctrl+F to "Find next in Page", that's what I use.
@Pathduck Ok... 20 minutes later, this is not working at all anymore. I have no idea why. Was there a minor update that fixed it or something?
Only other info I have is, I didn't necessarily need to freshly open pdf's every time for it to work because before I posted here, I was always searching on existing pdf tabs and it would freeze like like every third search.
And after I had posted, there was also a freeze on a pdf with no Chinese characters.
Yes. This is happening consistently on 7.1.3570.39 (Stable channel) (arm64) on maOS 15.1.1. I work with books, I open a lot of pdfs online and it's real.
@Harsha4 said in Find in page function broken after the 7.1 update:
Was there a minor update that fixed it or something?
No update.
A wise man once said: "It's always more complicated than you think".
I was unable to reproduce with your steps, starting from a clean profile, opening the downloaded PDF and searching for either "michael" or "圭". Using Vivaldi 7.1 Stable on Win10 x64.
Always make sure you're testing issues in a clean profile.
- It avoids you breaking your main profile when having to terminate a hung process.
- It avoids interfering changed settings and extensions.
- It makes it easier for others to reproduce the problem so it can be properly reported and solved by a developer.
For a volunteer tester like me, I'm certainly not going to spend hours trying to reproduce a problem I don't even have on my machine.
But if I can get the exact steps to do so I am more than happy to confirm a bug and even report it properly.
So my advice to anyone experiencing this:
- Start with a completely clean profile - no changed settings, no extensions, no nothing.
- Find exact steps to reproduce the issue, and document any settings needing to be changed for the problem to occur
- After you reproduce the problem, do it several more times to make sure it can be reproduced by another tester.
If you can make a video recording of the issue it might help. Just make sure to do exactly what is needed, and again always in a clean profile.
@Pathduck A clean profile doesn't seem to have the issue indeed, thanks! Now what can we do without loosing all the configurations in our profile?
Note: I used a Guest profile.
@raulpereira Testing in a clean/guest profile is to verify the problem is profile-related. I.e. it's one of your settings or possibly an extension causing this.
So now you need to test more in a clean profile, and try to replicate the problem by changing the settings to match your "broken" profile.
Since you can't change settings in a guest profile, you will need to create a new one and test there.
@raulpereira Helping find bugs so they can be fixed takes a lot of time, it's true
If you need to migrate your profile to a new one read:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/import-and-export-browser-data/
However, most likely if you do this or use Sync, the chance is big that you will simply migrate over the exact settings that causes the hang problem, and then you at the same place as before.
Thanks once again, @Pathduck!
I can now confirm that, after disabling all the addons one by one, the problem persists, which means it's probably something to do with one of Vivaldi's settings...
@raulpereira Do you have any web panels?
Try removing all of them (they can be restored later), then restart the browser and see if the problem is still there. I have a theory it might be caused by web panels.
Also you should post links to pages/PDFs where the problem occurred.
This is detective work, trial and error, test, rinse and repeat. But if someone can find exactly the way to reproduce the problem, it will help the developers fix it quickly. If no-one can find the way to make it happen, it will take a long time to get fixed, if ever.
My browser freezes every time I try to search for "esd" in https://www.analog.com/media/en/technical-documentation/data-sheets/36461fc.pdf
The first two letters of the word do the trick.
7.1.3570.39 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
-
@Meangineer There is no hits for "esd" in that PDF. Searching for "es" does not hang the browser here (345 hits).
Please try the other things already suggested in this topic.
Always test in a clean profile.
Video: https://0x0.st/8XGf.mp4
@Pathduck said in Find in page function broken after the 7.1 update:
There is no hits for "esd" in that PDF. Searching for "es" does not hang the browser here (345 hits).
I can confirm this. No freeze.
Yeah, I switched to a guest profile and no freeze for me too. So it seems like it is profile related.
@Meangineer A guest profile is good for a quick test. But you can't change settings in a guest profile. So create a new profile and start there.
We're not denying there's an issue here - just that for this to be fixed it needs to be reproduced by a developer on their machine, and for that it needs to be reproducible by other people, starting from a clean profile.
I don't know how technical users are. Are you familiar with creating dumps in Windows? Particularly minidumps using Process Explorer?
Once the process hangs, you can use a tool like PE to create a minidump that can be looked at by a developer and possibly they can find where the issue is.
But the best is if they can reproduce the problem on their machine and attach a debugger directly.
I am not familiar with creating minidumps. I will try though, when the problem reoccurs. Now that I have switched to a new profile, the same file on my default profile is being searched fine.
This is beginning to be tricky for me (doing this in the meantime while working ;P)
I get back to you if I get any results.
Since this is a hanging/looping process and not a crash, a dump has to be created from a running process. The easiest is to use Task Manager, but it only creates full dumps, several hundred MB in size and potentially containing sensitive information. A minidump contains only the necessary information.
Create a minidump for a hanging process in Windows:
- Download Process Explorer and run it
https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/sysinternals/downloads/process-explorer
- Reproduce the problem and the hanging process
- In PE, find the hanging process, it will likely be shown using 100% cpu (one thread) and also most likely be the
vivaldi.exeparent process.
- Right-click and choose Create Dump > Create Minidump
- Save the file, find it and compress it using 7zip or zip.
- Create a bug report, give as much detail as possible and attach the zipped dump file. Alternatively, reply to the confirmation email and attach the file.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-a-bug-in-vivaldi/
- Give the VB# here so that Sopranos team can confirm the report.
- Download Process Explorer and run it
@Meangineer Are you on MacOS or Windows?