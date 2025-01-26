Vivaldi crashes in random especially when watching videos or creating new tabs
Hello,
I've been religiously reporting crashes to the team for the past few months now. I've actually forgotten when I started doing it but the random crashes still have not ceased. I notice it happens most particularly when:
- Creating new tabs
- Creating a new window
- Doing something that's visually / video intensive (playing a video, editing a google doc, image processing on the screen like editing something, etc.)
The randomness of when it crashes is keeping me a bit downhearted if we can ever get a stable build for Vivaldi. As new features pile up such as dashboards and what not that require MORE processing etc I can't help but feel keeping the stability of the browser is being put into bay.
I run multiple instances of Vivaldi in different machines, some with profiles, some with none but the crashes are persistent. My current machine has 32gb ram, Ryzen 7 5800x 8 core, and a Radeon RX 6800 XT which makes me think I have enough power to run the browser.
I've done all the usual trouble shooting of running the browser with no profile (for days I tried), disabling add-ons (same I've tried for days) but I STILL get random crashes.
What gives? I keep on recommending people to use Vivaldi but it gets embarrassing some times even at work when Im presenting my screen and the browser crashes and can't help but say to people "It'll get fixed".
Sending out the crash reports feels exhausting at times when the issue persists still. Just really feeling down about it and apologize for the small rant. Is there anything I can do?
Thanks.
@shinkokyuu
Hi, with sending crash reports do you meant you add .dmp files with the report?
If you have a bug number of such a report I can check in the bug tracker.
We had crash reports nobody could reproduce until the user told us he use 1000+ tabs, for example.
@mib2berlin
Yes I've been sending quite often and attaching the .dmp file too.
I had a crash yesterday evening too and just sent another report.
Here are my bug numbers:
113404
113123
113090
112610
112090
112039
111814
111821
111717
111667
110921
110922
110925
110854
111467
All of these are up to November 14, there's more up until September of 2024.
Thank you!
Love this browser and appreciate you fellas despite the crashes and all I continue to use it.
@shinkokyuu
This is a lot, please don't add more.
Some are already marked as duplicates and I guess the reason is the same for all.
I add a comment to VB-110854 and a link here.
@shinkokyuu
The developers are analyzing the .dmp files and at least two .dmp files show different reasons of the crash.
It will take a while to check them all but the devs are working on it.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
Thank you so much.
Apologies for the spammy nature!
I thought reporting a lot would help you guys get more data on how the crashes happen.
It's quite random when it crashes. Like just now I come back 3 hours after leaving my computer on to see Vivaldi has been closed so it crashed again unfortunately without me even using the browser.
Ill look forward to updates and again my sincerest gratitude to the team!
@shinkokyuu
The developers can contact you directly from the bug tracker, then you can add information or attach .dmp files in reply of the mail.
Stay tuned.
Hello! Just wanted to quickly ask as I still experience the crashes but haven't reported. Should I continue to report or is it fine if I don't? Not rushing or anything just wondering if providing data would help debugging stuff.
Thanks!
Deathless1997
@shinkokyuu The crashes have been happening to me too (It occurs more frequently now after I updated my computer to Windows 11 - not sure if that is related)
I use around 500 tabs across 10 workspaces, plus 10 extensions which I dont think are too intense.
How can I get the .dmp file? Is that something like a report of what caused the crash or when it happened? Mine crashes around 4-5 times a day. It has been disheartening too for me because I have also been recommending it when I can. I love Vivaldi and its features, but the frequent crashes are becoming quite inconvenient.
PS. Most, if not all, of the crashes happened while I was playing a video at a 3rd monitor screen. (I work with 4 monitors and use Vivaldi browsers in 3 of them)
@shinkokyuu @Deathless1997
Hi, some users report extensions can cause Vivaldi to crash, forgot which one it was in the mater bug report.
Other users report web panels can cause crashes, X was mentioned.
If you are on Windows edit your desktop shortcut and add
--disable-extensions.
This stops extensions from loading at all, test this.
Bookmark all panels and remove them if block extensions dosen't work.
If you have sync enabled and the panels on other devices too you can quickly load them from there.
Cheers.
@shinkokyuu
We have a lot of crash log files already, I guess the Vivaldi developers don' need more.
Cheers, mib
Deathless1997
Thank you! I will try these out. I just uninstalled 6 of the extensions too.
I don't use X on the web panel --- but I do have Wikipedia, Google, ChatGPT, Claude & Perplexity there.
I have noticed that sometimes the web panels suddenly get hidden without me hiding them. If this persists, I might have to just get used to pressing F4
I will report back if the crashes have stopped occurring for me.
Cheers.
@Deathless1997
You can try to to enable lazy load in Settings > Panels, I am not sure what the default is.
If you don't touch the panels after start Vivaldi maybe the crash doesn't happen.
@Deathless1997
Yeah my experience is the same, crashes when video is playing or creating a new window. Almost like when there's a huge spike of memory usage that's what triggers it.
@mib2berlin
Thank you for the suggestion and the guidance, Ill hold off on the reports but try to have the extensions disabled as per your suggestion. Hopefully it helps!