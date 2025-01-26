Hello,

I've been religiously reporting crashes to the team for the past few months now. I've actually forgotten when I started doing it but the random crashes still have not ceased. I notice it happens most particularly when:

Creating new tabs

Creating a new window

Doing something that's visually / video intensive (playing a video, editing a google doc, image processing on the screen like editing something, etc.)

The randomness of when it crashes is keeping me a bit downhearted if we can ever get a stable build for Vivaldi. As new features pile up such as dashboards and what not that require MORE processing etc I can't help but feel keeping the stability of the browser is being put into bay.

I run multiple instances of Vivaldi in different machines, some with profiles, some with none but the crashes are persistent. My current machine has 32gb ram, Ryzen 7 5800x 8 core, and a Radeon RX 6800 XT which makes me think I have enough power to run the browser.

I've done all the usual trouble shooting of running the browser with no profile (for days I tried), disabling add-ons (same I've tried for days) but I STILL get random crashes.

What gives? I keep on recommending people to use Vivaldi but it gets embarrassing some times even at work when Im presenting my screen and the browser crashes and can't help but say to people "It'll get fixed".

Sending out the crash reports feels exhausting at times when the issue persists still. Just really feeling down about it and apologize for the small rant. Is there anything I can do?

Thanks.