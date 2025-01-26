My Credit Union says vivaldi is security risk
-
LaughingCoyote
When I tried to sign into my bank account, I got this message:
"We've blocked access because our system believes there might be a security risk. If this is a mistake, please call **** for further assistance."
I have no problem signing in with Firefox.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@LaughingCoyote
Hi, are you up to date with Vivaldi 7.1?
Some companies "think" Vivaldi 7.0 is to old.
Check this with other Chromium browsers, Firefox is completely different, Edge, Opera or something.
-
LaughingCoyote
@mib2berlin I've been trying to update but it always fails.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@LaughingCoyote
Hm, download the latest version, uninstall your version and install the new one.
You user data are not touched if you uninstall except you enable the checkbox "Delete User Data".
-
LaughingCoyote
@mib2berlin I used the command line "sudo dnf update vivaldi" in the terminal (on Fedora, Linux) finally, rather than the dnf updater frontend software, and succeeded. Now the credit union allowed me to sign in again. Thanks. I was worried I had a virus or something.