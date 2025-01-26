Some feeds are just stubs for the full article, and if you want to read it you have to either use the mouse to click the "open article" button (which is awkward because the button is in a different position for every feed), or ↹ tab through, (which is awkward because sometimes the focus gets stuck in the feed and you can't easily move on to the next one).

It would be nice if there was a keyboard shortcut you could use to open a feed item's URL directly in a new tab / background tab. Ideally using the existing open link shortcuts.

For example, when going through my daily unread feeds, if I come across one that I need to open in a new tab:

I press Ctrl+↵Enter and it opens in a background tab or

⇑Shift+↵Enter and opens in a new tab immediately.

It would help as a usability crutch if this request never gets implemented.