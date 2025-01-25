Browsing history
iqaluit Supporters
@MOHDAHMEDKHAN27052003 said in Browsing history:
aamir khan
Same here but could it be your configuration ??
This is my setting but I am happy with it but if yours is the same then I would suggest to change it.
ps: If you can write and speak hindi or urdu and if you know people who speak the same language and use vivaldi you can start a local forum here if mods give a green light. I don't see any local forum in hindi or urdu
mib2berlin Soprano
@MOHDAHMEDKHAN27052003
Hi, this is not really a feature request, if something doesn't work it is maybe a bug.
I searched for realrobotix 2 weeks ago, this is shown if I type real, the clock icon show it is from my history.
Please, always add your Vivaldi, Android version and your
device.
The image @iqaluit show is from the desktop but do you have "Clear session browsing data on exit" set to ON?
I have this issue only on windows, not with mobile
I misread MOHDAHMEDKHAN27052003's comment. I don't have this issue on mobile.
My details are below:
Android 13 / Samsung FE 20 / clear session on exit ON
windows 10/ Vivaldi 7.1.3570.39 (Stable channel) (64-bit) / data kept session only
mib2berlin Soprano
@iqaluit
Maybe I miss understood but @MOHDAHMEDKHAN27052003 want the history but don't get it.
@mib2berlin I thought he is referring to address bar. When we type xyz etc and serach, it is supposed to show up as suggestion xyz etc next session if we type something. That is how I understood it. Android I have the suggestion with no issues but it never shows on windows even before 7.1 I don't recall seeing it.
mib2berlin Soprano
@iqaluit
I guess this is a different issue, you can open a new thread about, suggestions work on desktop or they should.
@mib2berlin No problem. Thanks for the follow up !
Hello,
I'm facing the same issue with iOS. This happens both with stable and with snapshot.
When I type some page title I have visited in the address bar, for example a Wikipedia article, Vivaldi doesn't necessarily suggest the page from history.
Instead it only suggests me to search with this term.
When I open the History option from the menu and type the same page title there, I get the correct history entry instantly.
I'm happy to provide more information if needed.
Edit: I submitted bug VIB-1090 about this.
Glad to hear that I'm not alone with this issue! Let's hope for a quick patch from the developers.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@MOHDAHMEDKHAN27052003 and @supermurs
When you search in the Address Field, you do not include a search engine nickname in front of the search, right? Entering a search engine nickname will prevent suggestions from bookmarks and history from showing up.
Nope, I type the search term directly without nicknames.
