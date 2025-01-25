If I missed this, please let me know, but I can't find it anywhere.

I'd love it in Vivaldi had an indicator for tasks scheduled for today (or backlogged from previous days) in the sidebar, just like you can have markers for unread emails, news feeds or unchecked tabs. At the moment, without keeping the tasks sidebar open, it's very easy to forget that there's something to be done there.

Apple's Reminders app on both iOS and MacOS shows a badge on the app's icon with the number of tasks for the day, I'd love to have the same right in Vivaldi.