I have multiple profiles running in Vivaldi (v7.0, presently) with a number of progressive webapps (mostly chat apps) installed from my primary\default profile, and pinned to my taskbar (win11 24H2).

It seems in this use case, the profile's selected local avatar (the trees\sky one, in my case) is placed as a badge - I assume to help me understand which profile the shortcut applies to. If the app in question clocks a notification, this badges switches to a number, but goes back to the profile icon when no notifications are waiting. I'd really like an option for the profile's avatar not to be shown as a badge - it's just visual clutter in this case, distracting from actual event notification badges.

In the screen clip attached, 4 PWAs are shown - Google Chat, Google Messages, Snapchat and ChatGPT (Discord showing too, but that's an installed Windows app). Google Messages has 2 notifications waiting, all the others do not:



Am I overlooking a solution here?