remove profile icon as badge for pinned webapps
I have multiple profiles running in Vivaldi (v7.0, presently) with a number of progressive webapps (mostly chat apps) installed from my primary\default profile, and pinned to my taskbar (win11 24H2).
It seems in this use case, the profile's selected local avatar (the trees\sky one, in my case) is placed as a badge - I assume to help me understand which profile the shortcut applies to. If the app in question clocks a notification, this badges switches to a number, but goes back to the profile icon when no notifications are waiting. I'd really like an option for the profile's avatar not to be shown as a badge - it's just visual clutter in this case, distracting from actual event notification badges.
In the screen clip attached, 4 PWAs are shown - Google Chat, Google Messages, Snapchat and ChatGPT (Discord showing too, but that's an installed Windows app). Google Messages has 2 notifications waiting, all the others do not:
Am I overlooking a solution here?
Pathduck
@fredless I don't use web apps nor multiple profiles, but a quick search:
https://www.google.com/search?q=chrome+remove+profile+icon+from+taskbar
Leads to:
https://superuser.com/questions/1079771/how-to-remove-the-blue-google-chrome-profile-icon
So try that. Vivaldi is a Chromium browser, and this icon stuff is pure Chromium code.
thanks for the reply. I tried some searching too, and stumbled on similar answers for Chrome, but they don't seem to translate to Vivaldi, there is no
Google Profile Picture.pnghere for us - and I also poked around the profile paths' file system looking for images to potentially fiddle with, but that effort came up short: the only thing I found were some similarly prebadged .ICO files that seem to be what is applied when you create a shortcut to the browser profile instance. I couldn't even find where the custom images that are applied to several of my other profiles are be stored..
Pathduck
@fredless Yeah, I can't be much help, this is probably somewhere deep in Chromium code.
All I can tell you is there's no setting to control this in Vivaldi's UI.
And that SU post is quite old.
But if you find something that works for Chrome/Chromium it would probably work for Vivaldi.