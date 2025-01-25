Hi,

open Vivaldi Tabs on my Android 12 mobile do not show up under Linux (opensuse Tumbleweed). Bookmarks sync fine. I am under the impression this is a long standing issue. Is there any fix?

For the records: The use case is to do the browsing on my mobile and if one wants to follow up later on a "real" computer, synced tabs come in handy.

Alternatively: Any chance on Android to save like 200 tabs to a bookmark list in one go rather than individually?

Thanks and best regards