Tab syncing between Android and Linux fails
-
Hi,
open Vivaldi Tabs on my Android 12 mobile do not show up under Linux (opensuse Tumbleweed). Bookmarks sync fine. I am under the impression this is a long standing issue. Is there any fix?
For the records: The use case is to do the browsing on my mobile and if one wants to follow up later on a "real" computer, synced tabs come in handy.
Alternatively: Any chance on Android to save like 200 tabs to a bookmark list in one go rather than individually?
Thanks and best regards
-
PS: Found the way to save all open tabs as bookmarks ... seems this is the workaround.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@ampletux
Hi, what do you meant with "Show up"?
If I open 10 tabs on my mobile Poco, Android 14 they show up on Linux in the windows panel.
I can open single, select some or open all on the Linux device but they are not in sync.
Open vivaldi://sync-internals on both devices and check for errors.
Tabs are shown as Sessions.
-
daniel Patron Vivaldi Team
@ampletux You need to enable Open Tabs syncing on both devices for two devices to see each other. If bookmarks sync is working, but not tabs, then please check your sync settings on both devices.
You can also look for problems on vivaldi://sync-internals on both devices. Problems are indicated with red text.
-
Good evening and thanks for your pointers.
"Does not show up" means this:
I did check that the check box for syncing open tabs is set on both devices.
Thanks for pointing to vivaldi://sync-internals . I now note the following:
In the table "Type Info", the Android device has an entry "Sessions" with a value of 196
... and this line is entirely missing on the opensuse/tumbleweed device.
I suspect that may offer a clue, but I do not know which one.
Best,
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@ampletux @daniel
We have another user report this but on a Windows laptop.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/104812/laptop-recognised-as-tablet/5
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
I can see all synced tabs of my Redmi Note 7 (Android 10) on my Debian 12 KDE.