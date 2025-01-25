Hey guys,

I recently started to use Vivaldi on my computers and really like it. However I have an annoying performance issue under Linux. As soon as I open a second browser window, the tabs of the second window regularly freeze for a few seconds and don't react to input. The second window doesn't need to have many tabs open, one or two tabs is already enough for this issue and the opened websites are not performance intensive, like simple search results. The funny thing is, as soon as I open Vivaldi's task manager (Shift+ESC) and keep it open, the freezes stop.

I don't have this problem on my other computer with macOS, where I use Vivaldi with two profiles.

Fedora Linux 41 with GNOME 47 and Wayland.

Vivaldi 7.1.3570.39 installed via RPM package.

Kernel 6.12.10-200.fc41.x86_64, AMD graphics (amdgpu).

Any idea what the problem might be?