Second window freezes regularly
-
Hey guys,
I recently started to use Vivaldi on my computers and really like it. However I have an annoying performance issue under Linux. As soon as I open a second browser window, the tabs of the second window regularly freeze for a few seconds and don't react to input. The second window doesn't need to have many tabs open, one or two tabs is already enough for this issue and the opened websites are not performance intensive, like simple search results. The funny thing is, as soon as I open Vivaldi's task manager (Shift+ESC) and keep it open, the freezes stop.
I don't have this problem on my other computer with macOS, where I use Vivaldi with two profiles.
Fedora Linux 41 with GNOME 47 and Wayland.
Vivaldi 7.1.3570.39 installed via RPM package.
Kernel 6.12.10-200.fc41.x86_64, AMD graphics (amdgpu).
Any idea what the problem might be?
-
No one here that can help? I collected some more information:
It seems to only happen when there is video/audio playback in the other window. So let's say in window
Aa YouTube video is playing, then window
Bstarts to freeze/lag. When a video or conference meeting is running in window
B, then window
Afreezes.
I already disabled all extensions and Vivaldi's ad and tracker blocker but the problem persists. Any ideas, please?
-
- Multi-monitor setup with different device resolutions?
- In Settings → Webpages → Use of Hardwareaccelleration activated?
- Checked without extensions by running
vivaldi --disable-extensions
-
- Multi-monitor setup with different device resolutions?
No, single 4K monitor (3840x2160) with scaling of 150%
- In Settings → Webpages → Use of Hardwareaccelleration activated?
It's enabled
- Checked without extensions by running
vivaldi --disable-extensions
Same problem when running with extensions disabled.
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@caffeine81 Can you check with X11? Sometimes Wayland is a bag of worms with Vivaldi
I am not able to check, my monitor has lesser width and height.
-
@DoctorG said in Second window freezes regularly:
@caffeine81 Can you check with X11? Sometimes Wayland is a bag of worms with Vivaldi
Unfortunately Fedora 41 has removed support for X11. Although I might get it back by installing some packages, I don't really want to mess with the system
-
@caffeine81 Was only my idea for testing. No need to install X11. Do not change running system.
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@caffeine81 My idea for a test: disable animations in Vivaldi to get more Vivaldi performance. See Settings → Appearance → Window Appearance → Use Animation
-
@DoctorG said in Second window freezes regularly:
@caffeine81 My idea for a test: disable animations in Vivaldi to get more Vivaldi performance. See Settings → Appearance → Window Appearance → Use Animation
That's interesting! It's seems turning off this option has fixed the lags / freezes that I was experiencing. Many thanks!
-
@caffeine81 Good
Glad to have helped you.
-
@DoctorG said in Second window freezes regularly:
@caffeine81 Good
Glad to have helped you.
Unfortunately the issue returned. It just seems that disabling animations might have delayed it a bit.
-
@caffeine81 Seems a compatibility issue of Vivaldi with your GPU driver.
But i can not help more, i have no Fedora and no AMD GPU.
-
@caffeine81 did you change any flags under
chrome://flags?
-
@npro said in Second window freezes regularly:
@caffeine81 did you change any flags under
chrome://flags?
No
-
@caffeine81 when you say you recently started using Vivaldi you mean when you were already on kernel 6.12?
Try setting
chrome://flags/#ozone-platform-hintto Wayland, close browser with the 'x' button, not via the "Relaunch" button, do you experience the same?
-
@caffeine81 when you say you recently started using Vivaldi you mean when you were already on kernel 6.12?
Yes.
Try setting
chrome://flags/#ozone-platform-hintto Wayland, close browser with the 'x' button, not via the "Relaunch" button, do you experience the same?
Okay, done. This time I don't want to be too hasty so I'll report back after a bit of testing.
-
Try setting
chrome://flags/#ozone-platform-hintto Wayland, close browser with the 'x' button, not via the "Relaunch" button, do you experience the same?
@npro It seems this has fixed the issue. However, according to the documentation of the flag it should select Wayland on
Auto, if possible. Is there some page or command that outputs the current Ozone platform in case of
Auto? Just want to make sure that it did select X11 before. Haven't found anything under
chrome://system/for instance.
-
@caffeine81 Nice, some report issues when running V. as a Wayland app, some not, I am on the latter group. The best place to see details about the ozone platform is
chrome://gpu, otherwise just for what flags/parameters you are using
chrome://version.
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
This post is deleted!