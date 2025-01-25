Laptop recognised as tablet?
mysloksztalt
Why on one of my laptops I don't get the TABs menu under the "cloud"?
On my other laptop, as well as PC I don't get this QR code, but just a menu with my devices' names and tabs underneath. Not on this one... Why? Does it recognise this laptop as tabler or something?
@mysloksztalt Can you check if you are currently signed in on this device? (Go to settings > Sync)
It might be you have been signed out and are now getting the sync service recommendation message instead of the list of devices.
@LonM yes, I'm logged in and synced.
@mysloksztalt
Hi, are the other devices are shown in the windows panel?
Open vivaldi:sync-internals to check for errors.
@mib2berlin do you mean the side panel? No, no tabs from other devices loaded.
@mysloksztalt
Then sync is not working at all on this laptop.
I guess you have All enabled in the sync settings?
@mib2berlin do you mean this?
@mysloksztalt
Hm, looks all fine.
Please open vivaldi:sync-internals if you get any errors.
@mib2berlin said in Laptop recognised as tablet?:
vivaldi:sync-internals
This?
@mysloksztalt
Yes, it show 19 Sessions, meant 19 tabs/web panels on all synced devices.
Make this sense?
Looks all fine, no idea why they doesn't show up on the laptop.
@mib2berlin so is it a bug? Shall someone investigate? I can cooperate if any other checks or tests required.
@mysloksztalt
As only you have this issue it is not a bug, I guess it is a network issue.
One user report his laptop use a different router than the other devices, this break sync.
Can you use your smartphone as hotspot and connect wifi from the laptop to the hotspot?
mysloksztalt
@mib2berlin said in Laptop recognised as tablet?:
As only you have this issue it is not a bug, I guess it is a network issue.
Please explain how a bug is defined by the number of people experiencing it?
And no, all 3 devices (PC and 2 laptops) are connecting to the same router in same house.
-
@mysloksztalt said in Laptop recognised as tablet?:
by the number of people experiencing it?
2
We have another user report it, I add a link in the thread:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/104816/tab-syncing-between-android-and-linux-fails
Done Vivaldi's update yesterday and issue is still present. Any hopes to fix it?
@mysloksztalt
Hi, nobody reported it to the Vivaldi bug tracker, even one had reported it we cant reproduce it.
I sync 4 desktop and 3 mobile devices without issues on stable and even more on snapshot and an internal version.
To be honest, I have no idea why it not work for you and the other user.
@mysloksztalt
You can create a second user Profile and start sync there.
Maybe something in your default profile is broken.
No need to sync all, start with Tabs.
@mib2berlin maybe you could try to recreate it doing exactly the same as I did? Download EasyOS and install it on pendrive, then run the live-usb-easy on multiple computers and try to sync Vivaldi on each of them.
To download Easy and install in onto a pendrive using EasyDD:
- https://easyos.org/install/how-to-install-easyos-on-a-new-ssd.html
- https://easyos.org/install/how-to-write-easyos-to-a-flash-drive.html
- https://bkhome.org/linux/easydd-write-image-file-to-drive.html
- http://bkhome.org/files/easydd.gz
If any issues encountered, questions can be asked on Easy section of Puppy linux forum
https://www.forum.puppylinux.com/viewforum.php?f=63
but much quicker way maybe just to ask AI: Grok or ChatGPT - very helpful responses for technical questions.
DoctorGTesting
When i have open tabs on any device these tabs are synced after a few seconds.
And cloud icon in tab bar shows devices (strange bug, without a name) having open tabs.
-
@mysloksztalt
Hi, may I check this, I get 20 kb/s.
This will take hours to download the 1 GB .iso.