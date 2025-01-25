Unsolved Possibility of removal of my Vivaldi Android Sync data when phone is formatted
Hi,
Today, my Android device is unable to start, and it may need formatting of the Android device, which means all of my necessary files will be deleted. If my Android device is formatted, would it also delete the Vivaldi Sync data of the Vivaldi Browser in my Android device? I'm asking this question because the Android device still has the Vivaldi browser being synced with my Vivaldi account.
mib2berlin Soprano
@ibhatt97
Hi, you delete only the local data, the remote data on the sync server is untouched.
It's like you buy a new phone and install Vivaldi for the first time.
But not all is synced, open tabs are not synced for example.