Mail with several days delay
Hello, I have a problem my mail, I sometimes receive emails with several days delay from an email address ([email protected]). I only have this problem with this email address so I wondered if this problem is from the mail or the site.
yojimbo274064400
Consider using an online email header analyser to determine where the delay is occurring; for instance Email Header Analyzer, RFC822 Parser - MxToolbox
I got this.
This leaves me puzzled, It show a delay of 5 days, but apart from that nothing obvious as error for the beginner I am.
yojimbo274064400
Consider contacting:
sender to query the delay as their logs would show failed delivery attempts before successful delivery to Vivaldi.
Vivaldi by following the advice under point 3 Issues with sending or receiving messages here
Troubleshooting issues in Vivaldi Webmail | Vivaldi Browser Help
I had already notified the vivaldi support but I didn’t get any response. I sent a message on the email sender’s website. Otherwise at worst, I can always create/change mail for the mails of this site, I think.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@a-beau In addition to what @yojimbo274064400 mentioned above, you can also check the raw headers from within the Vivaldi Mail client, if you use it.
If using Vivaldi Mail and receive a delayed e-mail, right click anywhere on a blank space in the message body and select Show Raw Message. This will display the raw message headers. When the message is sent/received by one of the mail servers, there will be a timestamp on the header(s). Looking at those timestamps, will indicate where the delay is.
Under the SMTP RFC (a standard) covering Internet e-mail delivery, the sending server should continue to try sending an e-mail for no more than five days, before removing it from the queue.
If an e-mail is unable to be delivered for whatever reason, the sender should receive an e-mail indicating this.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@a-beau Please edit the post to remove your actual email address from the headers. Spammers can harvest that.
From the headers, the delay would appear to be at priceminister.
I finally deleted the post (since you can’t edit a message after 1 hour).