@a-beau In addition to what @yojimbo274064400 mentioned above, you can also check the raw headers from within the Vivaldi Mail client, if you use it.

If using Vivaldi Mail and receive a delayed e-mail, right click anywhere on a blank space in the message body and select Show Raw Message. This will display the raw message headers. When the message is sent/received by one of the mail servers, there will be a timestamp on the header(s). Looking at those timestamps, will indicate where the delay is.

Under the SMTP RFC (a standard) covering Internet e-mail delivery, the sending server should continue to try sending an e-mail for no more than five days, before removing it from the queue.

If an e-mail is unable to be delivered for whatever reason, the sender should receive an e-mail indicating this.