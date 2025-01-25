Get from Gravatar ?
beuzbeuz78
Hi,
i notice a "Get from Gravatar" menu from contact profile, but it seems it doesn't work ...
Any idea ?
Thanks a lot
@beuzbeuz78 This button will only generate a gravatar if the contact you're looking at is signed up to the gravatar service. Otherwise it will not generate anything.
@beuzbeuz78 @LonM I'm stumped - where is that menu item? I have never seen it.
Edit: nevermind, I found it in the contact details when clicking the profile image.
beuzbeuz78
@LonM Ok, thanks for the answer it's more clear now