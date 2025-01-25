Hi, in looking at the new features of Vivaldi i was hoping that it could manage my passwords, In the help pages, it mentions to use the [chrome://settings/passwords] in the address bar to access the password manager, this seems odd as "chrome" is in the string.

Dose this mean that Vivaldi is just a re-skin of Google Chrome?

The password page looks like its straight out of the chrome browser [see photo].

The reason I ask is i want to move away from Google and Edge to more independent and privacy focused browser.

can anyone explain this? or is Vivaldi a front for Google?

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/password-management/#:~:text=To view saved passwords%3A,entry and select Show Password