Vivaldi Re-Skin of Google Chrome.???
Hi, in looking at the new features of Vivaldi i was hoping that it could manage my passwords, In the help pages, it mentions to use the [chrome://settings/passwords] in the address bar to access the password manager, this seems odd as "chrome" is in the string.
Dose this mean that Vivaldi is just a re-skin of Google Chrome?
The password page looks like its straight out of the chrome browser [see photo].
The reason I ask is i want to move away from Google and Edge to more independent and privacy focused browser.
can anyone explain this? or is Vivaldi a front for Google?
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/password-management/#:~:text=To view saved passwords%3A,entry and select Show Password
Orbital
Vivaldi is based on the open source project, Chromium (which Google bases Google Chrome off). Vivaldi is in no way related to Google.
Most of the Chrome links work because of Chromium, some use Vivaldi://
@jezstratford I don't think it is quite right to say it is a reskin, vivaldi has built an entirely new UI on top of the chrome engine, with additional features not present like mail.
But yes, you can access the old bits underneath if you visit chrome:// urls directly.
Pathduck
Brave is a reskin of Chromium. Is Brave a front for Google?
Opera is a reskin of Chromium. Is Opera a front for Google?
DuckDuckGo is a reskin of Chromium. Is DDG a front for Google?
Edge is a reskin of Chromium. Is Edge a front for Google?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chromium_(web_browser)#Browsers_based_on_Chromium
DoctorG
@jezstratford said in Vivaldi Re-Skin of Google Chrome.???:
ddress bar to access the password manager, this seems odd as "chrome"
Not all settings existing in chromium core are ported to Vivaldi Settings UI.
Internal chromium URLs have the chrome:// as scheme.
PS: This opens the internal password manager:
vivaldi:password-manager/passwords
DoctorG
@Pathduck Firefox is a re-skin of Netscape Navigator.
Windows is a re-skin of MSDOS.
MacOS is a re-skin of Xerox PARC.
And so on…
SCNR.
@LonM ok thanks did not know about the Chrome engine
Thanks
@Pathduck wow thanks, looks like its hard to get away from google
-
@jezstratford one of the only browsers in the market without cronium is firefox
@DMW1989 new opdate and ads still pop op in my youtube?! cronium lovers... XD
DoctorG
@DMW1989 Youtube has countermeasures against adblockers now. A race between Youtube and blockist creators.
If you ue Vivaldi Blocker the blocks are not perfect.
Try extension from Chrome Web Store the extension Adguard or uBlockLite.