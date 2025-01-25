These redirects are part of how Vivaldi is monetized. Without them, there wouldn’t be a Vivaldi.

You are likely matching one of the partner Speed Dial or Bookmarks. You can look for these in the Bookmarks Manager, if you want to remove them.

Alternatively, you’re hitting Direct Match search suggestions. These can be disabled from Settings.

(Similar systems are in place in other web browsers too. The big difference with Vivaldi is that we don‘t try to hide it.)

