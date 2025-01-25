unknown bookmark redirection via vivaldi domain
I put some search fast and sometimes it goes like this instead of default search
https://vivaldi.com/bookmark/go/?id=uniqueid
This is bad, how to disable it?
I just noticed this myself as well. I do NOT want my searches/bookmarks to go via Vivaldi's server!!!
daniel Patron Vivaldi Team
These redirects are part of how Vivaldi is monetized. Without them, there wouldn’t be a Vivaldi.
You are likely matching one of the partner Speed Dial or Bookmarks. You can look for these in the Bookmarks Manager, if you want to remove them.
Alternatively, you’re hitting Direct Match search suggestions. These can be disabled from Settings.
(Similar systems are in place in other web browsers too. The big difference with Vivaldi is that we don‘t try to hide it.)
Please consider donating to Vivaldi to help keep development going.
@daniel My Bookmarks have no vivaldi domain, and my speed dial is blank. i have already removed all the links months ago because i don't use them. there is no issue with affiliate links but the address bar clearly not show how this vivaldi redirection is going.
the quick search and redirect via vivaldi domain is not a match as i search for different thing and it redirect me to something different. it seems to be coming directly from the search bar. i am disabling it and will check if the issue is resolved or not.