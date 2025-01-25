Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I like the Dashboard concept with the widgets, however, I would like to see an option that will allow the user to change the font (text) size if needed, primarily on the Sticky Note without affecting other font sizes on other widgets etc..
Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.