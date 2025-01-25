No audio after upgrading to 7.1
-
There are things I really like about Vivaldi - especially the workspace functionality. But there are other things that really drive me crazy. One is the fact (and many others have reported this) that fairly regularly, the full-screen button on YouTube stops working and I have to close and reopen the browser to get it working again. I really hope this gets addressed at some point, but I just live with it.
After the upgrade to 7.1 today though, I no longer have any audio. If I open a private window, it works just fine. I'm sure someone will tell me to just create a new profile which is fine except for the fact that I have many workspaces all set up that I really like and would rather not lose them.
Does anyone have suggestions for what might fix the audio issue, or is creating a new profile my only choice?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@dlmorgan999
Hi, I bet both issues are caused by Chrome extensions, specially Youtube extensions.
You can try to disable them all, restart Vivaldi and test but this is not the same as not installed.
Not loading at start is possible with editing your Vivaldi desktop shortcut.
Add
--disable-extensions:
-
Thanks for the suggestion, but I only have two extensions installed (1Password, and MaterialDesignIcons Picker), and it seems like neither of these should be related to the problem. I did however try disabling both of them and restarting, and also starting with
--disable-extensions, but that didn't help.
-
@dlmorgan999 How is the audio output device connected? Do you use USB/Bluetooth connection for ausio?
-
I use USB.
-
@dlmorgan999 i know that Vivaldi in the past did not detect connected USB devices.
Do you see you output device in internal page
vivaldi://usb-internals→ devices?
-
I don't know what happened, but at some point this magically started working again.
-
@dlmorgan999 Congrats.
Could have been a Windows Update which fixed it.