There are things I really like about Vivaldi - especially the workspace functionality. But there are other things that really drive me crazy. One is the fact (and many others have reported this) that fairly regularly, the full-screen button on YouTube stops working and I have to close and reopen the browser to get it working again. I really hope this gets addressed at some point, but I just live with it.

After the upgrade to 7.1 today though, I no longer have any audio. If I open a private window, it works just fine. I'm sure someone will tell me to just create a new profile which is fine except for the fact that I have many workspaces all set up that I really like and would rather not lose them.

Does anyone have suggestions for what might fix the audio issue, or is creating a new profile my only choice?