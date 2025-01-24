Startpage SE down?
-
Is the Startpage search engine not working for anybody else? Out of curiosity, what search engines does everyone use? Is there a way to set our own search engines- as opposed to the preloaded ones- on Vivaldi's Android app?
-
OrbitalMartian Ambassador
Startpage is working fine for me on iOS.
As for Android question, I will have to let other Android users assist.
-
Well, that was quick. It's back up for now, but it was down for a few minutes. Now, if I can just figure out how to delete this post.