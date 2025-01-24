Vivaldi 7.1.3570.39 stable crashes when importing fron Brave
New potential user here. Trying to import settings, etc from Brave, Vivaldi crashes and core dumps.
The shell shows...
$ vivaldi [755872:755872:0124/154001.295199:ERROR:service_worker_task_queue.cc(198)] DidStartWorkerFail cimiefiiaegbelhefglklhhakcgmhkai: 5 Fontconfig error: Cannot load default config file: No such file: (null) [755872:755872:0124/154001.328955:ERROR:service_worker_task_queue.cc(198)] DidStartWorkerFail cimiefiiaegbelhefglklhhakcgmhkai: 5 [755872:755872:0124/154001.332170:ERROR:service_worker_task_queue.cc(198)] DidStartWorkerFail cimiefiiaegbelhefglklhhakcgmhkai: 5 [755928:755928:0124/154004.241807:ERROR:gl_surface_presentation_helper.cc(260)] GetVSyncParametersIfAvailable() failed for 1 times! [755928:755928:0124/154010.507563:ERROR:gl_surface_presentation_helper.cc(260)] GetVSyncParametersIfAvailable() failed for 2 times! [755928:755928:0124/154010.515487:ERROR:gl_surface_presentation_helper.cc(260)] GetVSyncParametersIfAvailable() failed for 3 times! [0124/154018.002130:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0124/154018.002413:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0124/154018.002532:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0124/154018.004739:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0124/154018.006514:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0124/154018.013506:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0124/154018.013656:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0124/154018.015771:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0124/154018.037631:ERROR:directory_reader_posix.cc(43)] opendir /home/phands/.config/vivaldi/Crash Reports/attachments/78a17c2c-d5ef-481a-8cbb-964f228f91de: No such file or directory (2) Segmentation fault (core dumped)
The Crash Reports/attachments directory is empty.
Any idea where to start?
mib2berlin Soprano
@phands
Hi, do you use the .deb file to install Vivaldi or snap?
I remember a user fixed this with disabling Extensions at import, specially if you have an extension already installed in Vivaldi.
Hi, and thanks for replying.
I used a .deb. Why is .deb different from a snap? Some issue with isolation?
I'll try a manual import without extensions.
Paul
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
In Ubuntu 24.04 LTS i have deb package of Vivaldi 7.1.3570.39 .
I was able to import by Vivaldi File menu from Brave (tested with Snap & Deb package) without a crash.
daniel Patron Vivaldi Team
@phands I’m sorry to hear you had such a rough start with Vivaldi. Please report this as a bug. It would be useful if you could start the browser with
--enable-logging=stderr --v=1, reproduce the problem, and attach that log to your bug report.