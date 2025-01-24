Librum - eBook Management
-
I signed up for this, and the website seems down? Is this website working for anyone?
https://librumreader.com
I keep getting:
Application error: a client-side exception has occurred (see the browser console for more information).
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@mycologycollege I have no account on the site.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
barbudo2005
Use always the best software.
Use Calibre:
-
@barbudo2005 You are not too far from what Librum is. This is the Calibre variant:
https://github.com/janeczku/calibre-web
https://docs.linuxserver.io/images/docker-calibre-web/
-
barbudo2005
My experience tells me that normal software is always better than web software.
Besides, why use the surrogate if I can use the original?
-
@barbudo2005 I can not speak for your wants and actions. I do not believe you understand the differences between the software.
-
barbudo2005
I fully understand this monthly difference:
-
@barbudo2005 perfect