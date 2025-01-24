Any youtube page is crashing the tab on vivaldi 7.1
Hello guys,
Today I did the update to 7.1 and youtube is crashing (cant access youtube at all from vivaldi, dead bird immediatly).
Vivaldi is not crashing, just the youtube tab.
I tried with all extensions turned off, didnt work.
I made a new account and youtube is working fine that way.
But I need it to work in my current account, is there anything I can try?
How can something like this even happen?
From the about screen:
Vivaldi 7.1.3570.39 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision ea05363136e068ab1f29e766f0e9f589e65861f3
OS Windows 11 Version 24H2 (Build 26100.2894)
JavaScript V8 13.2.152.33
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/132.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line "C:\Users\aleko\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --origin-trial-disabled-features=ElementCapture --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path C:\Users\aleko\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe
Profile Path C:\Users\aleko\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@Piastavgo Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Tabs crash is mostly cause by a installed extension.
In such case i do this:
Delete all extensions (yes, sorry)
Add one
Test for a crash on youtube
Add next
Test for a crash on youtube
And so on
Until a crash happens, then last added extension cause the dead bird tab.
Thank god it was fixed with minimal pain.
I did the steps of the troubleshoot one by one with no success and when i was at the delete cookies stage i just deleted all cookies from past 1 day and youtube is back!
A huge relief!
Thanks DoctorG for the ultra fast reply!
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@Piastavgo Tab crash because of cookies? Weird issue.
Never expected and experienced this. And i am testing much with Vivaldi 7.1 and 7.2.
I am glad that you could solve it