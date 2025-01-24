Customization of the Interface ?
Is it possible to customize the look of Vivaldi for Android, when using touch; the interface seems like I'm moving my fingers around a thousand times but nothing productive is actual done just frustration. Customization of Vivaldi on Android would be extremely beneficial.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Yes, you can move the toolbars, you can lock them while scrolling. You can change the theme colors and start page background. There are too many settings to list here, so I recommend just browsing through settings and tweaking things to match your preferences.
Check our Help pages for additional information: https://help.vivaldi.com/android/#android-appearance.
I meant is there a userChrome file I can use on Android Vivaldi ?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
No, unfortunately not.
Custom CSS is only supported on the desktop version of Vivaldi (check the Modifications category for more information).