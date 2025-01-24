Vivaldi desktop cannot start [OSX]
Vivaldi desktop cannot start.
OSX 15.2
Vivaldi 7.1
I needed to wipe one of my laptops and reinstall OSX and recover from time machine.
Vivaldi errors 'The application "Vivaldi.app" can't be opened.'
I rebooted, reinstalled Vivaldi 7.1, rebooted, and the error persists.
What else can I try?
@djnoah Try AppCleaner (freeware) to completely uninstall Vivaldi and then reinstall.
OakdaleFTL
@djnoah Surely you mean macOS Sequoia 15.2?
(I mention this to preclude any confusion: OS X is no longer supported... )